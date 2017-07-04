TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Court remands plumber over hard drug
Kumasi, July 04, GNA - A plumber caught with large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana has been ordered by a Kumasi Circuit Court to be held in prison custody.
The plea of Akwasi Adofo, alias 'Hitler', was not taken and he would make his next appearance only July 18.
Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Doris Amewu told the court, presided over by Mr. Ekow Mensah, that the accused was arrested by officers of the Police Drug Law Enforcement Unit at Kodie in the Kwabre District on June 19, at about 1630 hours.
This followed an operation launched to rid the area of drug peddlers.
He said large quantity of the substance concealed in parcels was seized from him together with cash of GH¢706.00 believed to be proceeds from the sale of the psychoactive drug.
The prosecution added that Addo in his caution statement mentioned one Kwadwo Boadi, alias 'Okrika' as his source of supply but could not lead the officers to the said man.
Meanwhile, sample of the leaves had been sent for laboratory examination.
GNA
By Gifty Amofa/Jefferson Olarbi, GNA
