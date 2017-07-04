TOP STORIES
Bawku Assembly fails to confirm Presidential nominee
By Jerry Azanduna
Bawku (U/E), July 4, GNA - The Bawku assembly has failed to confirm Hajia Hawa Ninchema, Presidential nominee for the post of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).
The nominee got 15 votes representing 56 percent while 12 assembly members voted against her and this represents 44 percent of the members present.
Her failure to secure the confirmation came as a shock to her supporters.
Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, Upper East Regional Minister, who was present at the event called on the assembly members to consider the interest of government in all their deliberations.
He said the deliberations at the assembly would complement steps being made by government to promote the decentralized concept, deepen democracy at the grassroots and promote good governance and accountability for the development of the citizenry.
Mr Bukari said the essence of local governance was to allow the people at the grassroots level the chance to participate in the decision-making process for good governance adding that it would further allow government execute its development plans in the Municipality.
Mr Namde Tahiru Mohammed, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency, urged the members to bury their differences and give the nominee the opportunity to serve the Bawku community.
He called on the people to cooperate in order to achieve sustainable development for the region.
GNA
