N/R Minister defends ‘violent’ youth … says they are only victims of circumstance From Edmond Gyebi, Tamale
The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has mounted a strong defence for the youth of the region, and fiercely kicked against the century-long negative perception held by many Ghanaians that portray the youth in the area as violent.
Even though the youth have, over the years, been used by some unscrupulous politicians and other influential persons to foment troubles, and have been deeply involved in almost all the chieftaincy, land and political disputes ever recorded in the region, the Regional Minister insisted that they were just victims of circumstances.
The Northern Region has several youth groups, mostly sponsored by politicians and political parties, who have built pavilions and other structures, painted with political party colours and are serving as vigilante groups for those parties.
According to him, the youth of Northern Region were only being influenced to take arms for their own destruction, simply because they had no jobs to do.
“To be sincere with you; Northern youth are not violent. All the youth groups, if managed well, can be used or turned into productive groups. If you go into some of the activities of some of the youth groups in the region, you will realise that they do a lot of peace mediations, community protection, support community development; they drain gutters, weed and patch or fill potholes on roads among others. The only thing driving most of the youth to engage in certain vices is the lack of jobs. The youth need jobs, but because there are no jobs, some unscrupulous persons take advantage of them and use them for violence,” Mr. Saeed explained.
The Regional Minister observed that “If you profile a lot of the youth on an individual basis, you will realise that majority of them are well educated and are responsible people with wives and children, or are from good homes.”
He indicated that some of the youth had completed universities, polytechnics and senior high schools, but they were being misled, because they had no jobs. Mr. Salifu Saeed further indicated that majority of them had also travelled to the southern part of Ghana to learn trade and had come back without any job, hence their involvement in violent acts.
“I'm not trying to justify the bad behaviour of some of the youth, but I have every conviction that with availability of jobs and other opportunities for the youth to further their education, they will forever remain peaceful, law-abiding and productive to the region,” he maintained, emphasising that, “An idle mind is the devil's workshop.”
The Minister, who is also a development practitioner, outlined plans by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to employ majority of the youth of the region, and Ghana as a whole, to become useful to the nation.
According to him, the government was going to repackage, restructure, and expand the operations of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to provide financial and other supports to most of the youth groups to go into their own businesses. “The NPP, under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, saw the need to introduce the MASLOC in 2006 to support the small scales businesses that needed financial support, but did not have curatorial to access monies from the formal banks, but because NPP left power, the MASLOC has not been well managed to serve its purpose. Now that we are back, we, in NPP, will ensure that MASLOC works again.”
Aside that, he said that the government was also going to employ several thousands of youth, under the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) and the Planting for Foods and Jobs programme, to prevent them from causing violence in society.
He disclosed that his administration was lobbying for companies that have the capacities to develop water harvesting irrigation dams, to store the excess waters from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso to promote dry season farming across the region, especially, vegetable and flower production.
Mr. Salifu Saeed said that one of his visions was to advocate for the government to develop the cargo unit of the Tamale Internal Airport to facilitate the exportation of fresh vegetables and flowers to Europe and other international markets.
“If we are able to do massive vegetables and flower production for export, I tell you that the Northern Region will generate more revenue to the state than the oil regions.”
He, therefore, called for lasting peace and unity amongst the people in the region, to enhance the development and implementation of the policies and programmes of the government.
The Minister also cautioned unscrupulous politicians and other influential persons using the youth for violence, to desist from such acts and allow them to become responsible citizens.
