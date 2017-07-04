TOP STORIES
Media coalition against galamsey, NCCE visit Manso Nkwanta
The Media Coalition Against Galamsey in collaboration with the /National Commission for Civic Education has held a Town Hall Meeting at Manso Nkwanta in the Amansie West district of Ashanti.
The meeting was to deliberate, solicit views, make inputs and consider the way forward in ensuring proper ways of exploiting our mineral resources (mining) and saving our environment – lands and water bodies.
The meeting held last week Friday was part of the objective of the Coalition remind the government that illegal mining and bad mining practices had to be stopped without compromise and its resolve to embark on a national dialogue on how to amicably resolve the illegal mining issues and how to reclaim lost biodiversity as a result of illegal mining and bad mining practices.
The Media Coalition Against Galamsey, comprising major media organisations in the country, was launched on April 5, 2017, to wage a crusade against the menace, by engaging the citizenry at the micro level and through town hall and community meetings to enhance the national discourse on ending illegal mining.
Opening the meeting, the District Chief Executive, Mr. William Bediako Asante noted that our water bodies and our environment are being destroyed by illegal mining activities and appealed to the people engaged in galamsey to comply with president Nana Akufo-Addo's directives to save our natural resources.
The convener of the media coalition against Galamsey Mr. Kenneth Ashigbey who is the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited underscored the need for a holistic solution and approach to resolving the menace and appealed to Nananom and all stakeholders to support the Government's move against illegal mining.
Mr. Yaw Annoyaw-Osei, President of International Association of Impact Assessment (IAIA) Ghana, spoke on the effects of Galamsey on the people and their livelihood, while Dr. Duah of Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) also spoke on the effects of Galamsey on the environment
The Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta, Mr. Albert Quarm, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources said the government is not against Galamsey but detested the manner and approach of mining, since they destroy our river bodies and environment, and appealed to the people to have confidence in efforts by the government to find a lasting solution to the Galamsey activities.
The chairman of the Amansie West Small scale mining association, Mr. Collins Osei Kusi pleaded with the government to allow them to reclaim the land and to save the government from expending on reclamation.
Nana Akrasi Frimpong, Manso Nkwanta Anyinasehene, who presided over the function pledged the Traditional council's support to the Government to prevent river bodies and the environment from destruction.
From Sebastian R. Freiku, Manso Nkwanta.
