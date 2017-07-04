TOP STORIES
BNI, National Security clear BOST MD, Ministerial Committee suspended
The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and National Security, in the controversial sale of five million litres of off-spec fuel.
The MD came under attack over the decision to sell five million litres of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina, a company said to have been incorporated barely a month after it negotiated the deal with BOST and without NPA license.
The Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko announced, his outfit was in the process of setting up an eight-member investigative committee to look into the transaction with Movenpiina.
However, Myjoyonline.com has learnt, joint investigations conducted by the BNI and National Security, found nothing wrong with the decision to sell the contaminated fuel to Movenpiina Company Limited.
According to a source, the investigations also established no direct relationship between MD of BOST, Mr. Alfred Obeng and Movenpiina.
Meanwhile, the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko is likely to announce the suspension of the investigations into the controversial deal following the latest developments.
More to follow.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy
