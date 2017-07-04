TOP STORIES
‘He is able who thinks he is able.’By: Boeddha
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Supreme Court throws out Woyome’s suit
The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome which sought to block the Attorney General from orally examining him.
The oral examination is in connection with attempts by the state to retrieve GHS51.2million from him.
According to the Court, presided over by Justice A.A Benin Mr. Woyome’s application lacked merit and had no basis, hence the decision to throw out the suit.
The Court has set July 24 as the date Mr. Woyome will be orally examined by the Attorney General.
Mr. Woyome, who was not present in Court on Tuesday had argued that Article 134 (b) of the 1992 Constitution gives him the opportunity to apply for a stay of Justice Benin’s decision by asking that a panel of three Justices vary, discharge and or reverse the order.
Mr. Woyome’s application also came after a charge was put on some of his properties in connection with the state’s quest to retrieve the GHS51.2 million which the apex court has ruled was fraudulently given to him.
The charge affects Anator Holding Company Limited, AAW Management Consulting Services, Anator Construction Company Limited, Green Township Security Services Company Limited, Woyome Brothers International Limited, Stewise Anator Company Limited, and Stewise Shipping Company Limited.
Mr Woyome was paid the amount after dragging the state to court over the abrogation of an alleged contract he had with the government for the building of some Stadia.
The Supreme Court, however, ruled subsequently that he got the money illegally and fraudulently and directed him to refund it.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News