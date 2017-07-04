TOP STORIES
President Daughters Support Autistic Children
The three sisters
My Sister's Keeper Foundation, co-founded by the three daughters of President Akufo- Addo, has partnered Glam Africa to support autistic children at the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre (AACT) in Accra.
The three sisters; Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze and Edwina Akufo-Addo, harnessing their diverse skills and experiences, along with Glam Africa Magazine to host the 'Glam Africa Ball’ on June 29, to raise a targeted GH¢250,000 to support the project.
A statement issued to the GNA by the foundation disclosed that the highly successful event raised funds from various sources, including selling of the dinner tables at the glam event, auctioning items and outfits from the Nineteen 57 Collection by KOD clothing line, Modella B Fashion, paintings from the Autism Awareness Care & Training Centre, art work from respected Ghanaian artist Kofi Agorsor, as well as a brand new vehicle courtesy of Svani Motors, which was raffled on the day.
Autism is a highly variable neuro-developmental disorder which usually affects children at the early stages and presents among other things, great communication and emotional challenges for them.
In Ghana, autism affects approximately one in every 150 children.
The event brought together philanthropists and well-wishers from across the globe.
President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo were also present to support their children, who are focused on creating an impact-driven organisation to give back to the society and help to build a safer and happier nation.
According to Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, “It is imperative for Ghanaians to be educated about autism spectrum disorder in order to stop the stigmatisation that is usually associated with autism. It is sad that in Ghana, some people attribute autism to witchcraft, and in the process ostracise the affected persons instead of providing an enabling environment for them to be able to gain crucial therapy which will give them the independence to assimilate into 'conventional' society.”
The funds will be used to improve the lives of the 50 children with ASD being cared for at the Autism Awareness Care & Training Centre, run by Serwah Quaynor, giving these children a new breath of life and hope, as well as to raise much needed awareness for ASD.
My Sister’s Keeper Foundation seeks to support Ghana's change momentum by positively affecting people throughout Ghana— in their homes, in their communities, and most importantly, in their lives.
Each year, the founders will choose a new passion project they aim to support in the ensuing 12 months, for which the privately-funded charity would build and execute a year-long series of initiatives and events.
The aim, through careful selection of projects, is to not only advocate their chosen causes, but to directly and indirectly deliver social impact in the communities that My Sister’s Keeper founders will choose to work in.
GNA
