Workaholism is a first-class killer of the human soul. Just ask any eighteenth-century African slave in the United States.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Retired educationist calls for paradigm shift in education
A retired educationist and former Headmaster of the Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School, Mr. JR Agyemang Badu, has called for a paradigm shift in the approach to senior high school education in Ghana.
He suggested that government should extend the duration for senior high education to enable students have enough time to prepare not only for examinations, but to become responsible leaders.
Mr. Agyemang Badu said this in an exclusive interview with Space FM Morning Flight host, Dickson Smith in Sunyani.
The suggestion by the educationist, who was one time Director of Education for the Nkoranza District, comes at the back of the Moderator for National Math and Science Quiz, Dr. Elsie Kaufmann’s assertion about the approach of science education in the country’s Senior High School.
She has said that students are not being trained for life but rather for examination purposes, which has affected the societal development of the country.
But, Mr. Agyemang Badu, who started campaigning for the extension of senior high duration in 1999, pointed out that the extension of senior high school education would solve the problem identified by Dr Kaufmann.
He further attributed the lapses in the approach of science education to the ‘excessive internet approach’ instead of solid reading and understanding.
He observed that comparatively, Ghana is not doing well in science education because of poor approach we adopt for teaching the subject.
He there called for eminent educationists to review the education curriculum in the country to make students have enough time to learn.
Mr. Agyemang Badu expressed worry over the numerous holiday celebrations in Ghana which is negatively impacting on the country’s educational system.
He supported calls for the introduction of civic education in the senior high curriculum.
