NPP Chairman 'Hopeful' Vows To Unite The People Of Central Region
As part of efforts and activities to implement NPP 2016 campaign promises, the Central Regional branch of NPP has organised free medical screening for residents at Cape Coast.
The Central Regional chairman hopeful for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ekow Ewusi, said it is important to prioritise health needs of resident irrespective of the political season.
The Auditioner told Class News' Central Regional correspondent Maxwell Attah "we want to constantly remind the people that we are with them all the time. From last election to next election, we will continue to reach the society to help the needy and the poor."
“I will reach out every NPP member whether you are current executive, Ex executive or poling station executive, whether you support me or not, because the basic goal is to promote NPP." He added.
Mr Ekow said he will unify and support every Party faithful in order to retain power in 2020 general election should he win the upcoming regional elections.
At health screening exercise organised on Sunday July 2 at Abura, a suburb of Cape Coast in Central Region, Mr. Ekow used the occasion to congratulate party executives for their efforts in securing 19 parliamentary seats during 2016 General Election. Adding that he will contribute to poverty eradication in the region by resourcing the party executives in diverse ways.
He said he will help party members to get a sustainable jobs instead of giving out monies.
Hundreds of residents were screened for various medical conditions including hypertension and diabetes by health professionals from Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.
A 79-year old woman Rebecca Esi Dadzie, expressed her excitement to Class News. She encouraged periodic health screening in other to promote health of the aged in the region.
