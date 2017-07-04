modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Telesol’s Fuel Your Passion Is What Every SME Is Looking For

Kobina Makuom
8 minutes ago | Business Features

Ghana is experiencing a start-up surge. The spirit of ingenuity coupled with the need to satisfy or solve a social problem is what is driving this. However, this zeal is usually fraught with a lot of complications, ranging from chasing new businesses to making sure executions are on point.

With each of these frustrating instances come the thinking that to make it as a change maker or entrepreneur, you need to go through some of these things to make you stronger and your success more fulfilling. However, the truth is, the journey should not be this frustrating, it should not be difficult and everything else (at least the essential) should be an easy breeze.

So why don’t you get a partner who is ready and willing to get you to the destination you’ve always wanted to go? Why don’t you find the true meaning of 4G which has become more of a myth than a reality? There is actually a partner who understands, believes and lives on the premise of helping Small and Medium Enterprises find their feet and make the road ahead affordable and connection more necessary.

In our hyper-connected world, Telesol provides the best packages the market has to offer. Tailored to assist and help boost the services of SMEs, they have just the right product that that fits your internet consumption and also compliments your lifestyle and business habits.The beautiful thing about the offer is that, Telesol has 4G devices; Mifi, routers, modems as well as a SIM cards that are compatible with your phones, tablet etc depending on how you want to power your movement.

As Telesol continues to fuel your passion, you can now start that catering business you've always wanted to start and share the best of your world through the blogging and photography you’ve been holding off for a while now. Well, this is how you start living those dreams.

Visit www.telesol4g.com for more information.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Business Features

TOP STORIES

'Discipline Indiscipline' NPP Members - Dr Akoto Osei To Akufo-Addo

51 minutes ago

Amansie West District Inaugurates Manso Education & Development Fund

1 hour ago

quot-img-1It is ignorance that made mouse attacked Cat

By: Kwaku Nartey Kisseih quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line