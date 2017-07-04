TOP STORIES
It is ignorance that made mouse attacked CatBy: Kwaku Nartey Kisseih
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Telesol’s Fuel Your Passion Is What Every SME Is Looking For
Ghana is experiencing a start-up surge. The spirit of ingenuity coupled with the need to satisfy or solve a social problem is what is driving this. However, this zeal is usually fraught with a lot of complications, ranging from chasing new businesses to making sure executions are on point.
With each of these frustrating instances come the thinking that to make it as a change maker or entrepreneur, you need to go through some of these things to make you stronger and your success more fulfilling. However, the truth is, the journey should not be this frustrating, it should not be difficult and everything else (at least the essential) should be an easy breeze.
So why don’t you get a partner who is ready and willing to get you to the destination you’ve always wanted to go? Why don’t you find the true meaning of 4G which has become more of a myth than a reality? There is actually a partner who understands, believes and lives on the premise of helping Small and Medium Enterprises find their feet and make the road ahead affordable and connection more necessary.
In our hyper-connected world, Telesol provides the best packages the market has to offer. Tailored to assist and help boost the services of SMEs, they have just the right product that that fits your internet consumption and also compliments your lifestyle and business habits.The beautiful thing about the offer is that, Telesol has 4G devices; Mifi, routers, modems as well as a SIM cards that are compatible with your phones, tablet etc depending on how you want to power your movement.
As Telesol continues to fuel your passion, you can now start that catering business you've always wanted to start and share the best of your world through the blogging and photography you’ve been holding off for a while now. Well, this is how you start living those dreams.
Visit www.telesol4g.com for more information.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business Features