Sheek Africa Group Empowers Women On Entrepreneurship And Leadership
Sheek Africa Media has organized a spectacular first edition of the IWOMAN TALKS CONFERNCE, an annual event that brings together accomplished and emerging women in career, business, ministry and leadership across various industries and sectors in Ghana to share their success stories.
This year’s event held at American Corner (AC) - Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) was dubbed, “Confidence; your power to possibilities”. It capitalized on stories of the keynote speakers to explore and showcase innovative ways women can be aware and appreciate their capabilities, overcome fears and doubts, and have the will to lead positive change to make an impact in their lives, families, and communities.
It was an occasion of prestigious, highly respected, accomplished and emerging women leaders across industries and sectors in the country who shared their social impact stories to inspire the younger generation. The sessions included presentations by speakers, one-on-one mentorship with participants as well as networking session.
Sheek Africa Media is one of the two social enterprises of Sheek Africa Group; led by Derby Prakah-Asante a young social entrepreneur who seeks to impact the lives of the girls and women through her vision. Sheek Africa Group is a development and management consulting firm which provides administrative and market entry support, logistics, human resource, project management, events, media productions, copywriting, graphic design and branding services for individuals and organizations especially startups and women-led organizations.
Keynote speakers of the event were; Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah (Member of Parliament, Kwabre East), Henrietta Adjetey (BrandE), Doris Darkwah (A Ban Against Neglect), Lois OsaeBediako (KHARIS Group), Precious Bonsu (PB Group), and Nana AkosuaOsei-Appaw ( Dare to Dream Ghana) with Dr. William Okyere-Frempong, Country CEO of the HuD Group Ghana as the Guest speaker.
Sponsors and Partners for the IWOMAN TALKS included; V-Media Gh, Verna Mineral Water, Sheek Africa Consults, Mercy Gives, Petit Nectar, Cakes &Sugarcraft Center, My Joy Online, and Parliamentary News.
It is the hope of Derby Prakah-Asante that young girls and women will be inspired to greater heights to become the great entrepreneurs and leaders they hope to become.
