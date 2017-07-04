modernghana logo

Dirty oil saga murkier than thought – Petroleum Chamber

Starrfmonline.com
43 minutes ago | Business & Finance
MD of BOST Alfred Boateng
The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Duncan Amoah, has stated that the circumstances leading to the sale of contaminated fuel by BOST to Movenpiina is murkier than anticipated.

“The scam and the rot seemed a lot more pervasive and a lot entrenched than we all even thought it was,” he told Accra-based Class FM Tuesday July 4, 2017.

His comments come in the wake of disclosures that Movenpiina, the unlicensed company at the centre of the purchase of the contaminated fuel sold the product to another unlicensed firm, MacWest.

According to fresh details, Movenpiinia sold 2 million litres of the 5 million litres of the contaminated fuel it bought from BOST to MacWest.

A letter intercepted by Starr Business reveals the transaction took place two weeks before Movenpiina sold its consignment to Zupoil.

“Anyone who knows what we are talking about will agree that the security implication is very high [where] a lot of these unlicensed operators are springing up everywhere across Tema,” said Mr. Amoah, owning “illegal” tank yards where all sort of businesses are conducted there.

The minority in Parliament last week called for the immediate interdiction of the MD of BOST Alfred Boateng . But the Majority described their calls as ridiculous .

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry has set up an eight-member committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the sale of over 5 million litres of contaminated fuel.

The Committee will be chaired by the sector Minister, Boakye Agyarko and its membership is made up of officials drawn from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana Standards Authority, Civil Society Groups and other stakeholders.

