If you live in a market place and you are not a buyer or a seller, you are found left in space subject to be bought or sold.By: Seth Kwasi Ofoe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
A/R: 1 feared dead; 40 injured in school bus accident
At least one person is feared dead as 40 others are injured after a school bus tumbled into a valley near Lake Bosomtwe between Abono and Kuntanase in the Ashanti region Monday evening.
Reports say one person is also missing as rescue operation kicks off. The injured are being treated at different hospitals.
Nineteen of them are at the Kuntanase Government Hospital, 20 at the St Michael Hospital at Pramso and one at the Accident and Emergency Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), according to the state-owned Daily Graphic.
The Rescue team is trying to tow the bus from the valley.
