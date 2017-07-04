modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

A/R: 1 feared dead; 40 injured in school bus accident

Starrfmonline.com
43 minutes ago | General News

At least one person is feared dead as 40 others are injured after a school bus tumbled into a valley near Lake Bosomtwe between Abono and Kuntanase in the Ashanti region Monday evening.

Reports say one person is also missing as rescue operation kicks off. The injured are being treated at different hospitals.

Nineteen of them are at the Kuntanase Government Hospital, 20 at the St Michael Hospital at Pramso and one at the Accident and Emergency Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), according to the state-owned Daily Graphic.

The Rescue team is trying to tow the bus from the valley.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

'Discipline Indiscipline' NPP Members - Dr Akoto Osei To Akufo-Addo

52 minutes ago

Amansie West District Inaugurates Manso Education & Development Fund

1 hour ago

quot-img-1If you live in a market place and you are not a buyer or a seller, you are found left in space subject to be bought or sold.

By: Seth Kwasi Ofoe quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line