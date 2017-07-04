TOP STORIES
Sick autistic children carried to hospital on motorbikes
Authorities at the St. Don Boscos Special School at Loho in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region have appealed to the government and other benevolent organizations to provide them with means of transport.
The lack of transport for the school sometimes forces authorities to dip in to their pockets either to hire taxis to transport sick inmates to seek medical care. In some instances, sick pupils are transported to hospital with motorbikes.
Headmaster of the school, Bayor Sylvester made the appeal when Partnership for Rural Development Action donated food items to the school at Wa.
The St. Don Boscos Special School, Wa was first started 17 years ago on borrowed premises. The Wa School for the Deaf ceded part of its structures for it to be established until last year when the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) moved them to a permanent site.
The school has a population of 75 pupils - 45 boys and 30 girls.
Apart from the issue of the irregular payment of their feeding grants, the school has no means of transport.
In order to fill the void left for the delay in the payment of the feeding grant, the school has a backyard garden or green house provided for them by Dezengoff Ghana, to enable them produce their own vegetables.
It is not only the St. Don Bosco School that is deprived but their former landlords as well the Wa School for the Deaf, is also challenged with erratic payment of their feeding grants.
The school established some 49 years ago, is headed by Kuoro Samuel Babiina Babiinoo.
Concerned about the challenges these special schools go through, Executive Director of Partnership for Rural Development Action (PRUDA), Amatus Nuotoo donated 4 bags of rice, 2 gallons of cooking oil and other items valued at È»1,500.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Rafiq Salaam, Wa
