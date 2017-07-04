TOP STORIES
GYE Congratulates McDan For Picking Three Awards
It is said that a nation that do not honor grate men is not worth dying for. It for this reason that the national union of young entrepreneurs (Ghana’s Young Entrepreneurs-GYE) congratulates Dr. Daniel Mckorley for adding yet a memento to its trophy collections.
McDan group picked three Awards in the prestigious Ghana Shippers Awards recently held in Accra.
The chairman of the Group chairman Dr Daniel McKorley in the year under review (2017) was adjudged best entrepreneur. The company also won the Brand of the year Award as well as Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.
In an interview with the CEO of Ghana’s Young Entrepreneurs (Mr. Sherif Ghali) at GYE’s Head office in East Legon, The young man expressed no shock about the recent achievement of Mcdan who happens to be his mentor.
He Said “I’m not surprise that Dr.Mckorley and his team are going high. He deserve more than that. Many people do not really know this man but for the little I know about him, I tell you he is extraordinary, very humble, very inspiring yet very strict and honest. I remember when I first met him to nominate him as a Board Member of GYE, His words were, “my boss don’t boarder yourself talking plenty. I’m ready to help and my dream is to help groom more young entrepreneurs”. So when I heard he took the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, I see it not to be a strange thing. Even with GYE , we can’t count his support. My message to him and his group is, congrats and keep soaring- from his boss (he laughed)
The Ghana Shippers Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play significant role in the growth and development of this industry, while recognizing the key functions with the industry that promote growth and sustainability.
This year's Awards was on the theme “Recognizing achievement in the shipping industry ".
The McDan Group having supported countless entities and individuals from education, through sports to the arts has become a household name.
