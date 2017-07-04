TOP STORIES
"And all over world, where political conflicts have raged, and continue to rage, it is the ugly face of irresponsible leadership that has been solely responsible for such occurrences."By: alphonse ohene djan
MyBet.Com Assists Sekondi Deaf School
As part of efforts to help bring smiles on the faces of physically challenged persons, Mybet.com, the fastest growing sports betting company in Ghana, has extended support to the Sekondi School for the Deaf at Inchaban in the Shama District of the Western Region.
Mybet.com renovated and painted the school’s classroom block, computer laboratory and toilet.
The sport betting company also donated about 20 desktop computers and accessories with internet and a flat screen television for use by the students at the renovated computer laboratory, all at a cost of over GH¢20,000.
Established some years ago, the Sekondi School for the Deaf is the only special school for the hearing impaired in the Western Region and provides education for close to 400 pupils, but it's confronted with myriad of challenges.
However, determined to be counted among the educated, the hearing-impaired children had to cope with the challenges.
At a ceremony to officially hand over the renovated facilities and the computers to the school’s authorities, Ernest Seward, General Manager of MyBet.Com, said that the assistance was part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities.
He indicated that the company has been assisting some less privileged institutions since it was established in Ghana.
“Last year we were at the children’s ward of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi to donate some items; and this year we decided to come to Sekondi-Takoradi and assist the School for the Deaf,” he added.
He continued, “The school has lots of challenges but we decided to renovate and paint their classroom block, computer laboratory and give them over 20 desktop computers.”
He pointed out that since the children are hearing-impaired, the company decided to purchase a flat screen television set for them to be used for demonstration at the computer lab.
“We have also fixed an air-conditioner at the computer laboratory. This will not be the end as we hope to identify some other challenges in the school and find ways to help solve them,” he asserted.
The headmistress of the school, Favour Aflakpui, thanked the sports betting company for giving the school a facelift and helping the children to become computer literate.
She implored parents having children with disabilities not to send them to the streets to beg for alms but send them to the various physically challenged schools in the country to enable them become responsible adults in the country.
The Shama District Chief Executive (DCE), Joseph Amoah, indicated that the move by the company was in line with the assembly’s plans to help develop the human resource capabilities of the people.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
