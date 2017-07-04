modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Upgrade Your Systems – GPHA Advises GCNet

Daily Guide
4 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Emmanuel Ashaley Neequaye, Terminal Supervisor at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has expressed worry about the frequent breakdown in the system of the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet).

Speaking on Citi Fm recently on challenges for multilateral trading system at the port, Mr Neequaye said most importers become stranded at the ports owing to the development.

“Unfortunately, the problem that we are currently facing is the frequent breakdown in the network. So sometimes it holds down our activities for between two and four hours,” he said.

Weather Problems
He revealed that “the problem is a technical one and with the interconnectivity, the systems go off whenever the weather gets bad. This has been there since the inception of GCNet.

“Sometimes when the weather gets clear, it will work normal for about two months, but when it is raining, it goes off, when it's stormy too same challenge. At other times too you wouldn't be able to determine what the problem is,” he said.

Reaction
Responding to complaints on Citi Fm lately, Matthew Soputamit, Chief Technical Officer of GCNet, said” “We offer a technical service, and there can be technical hitches at certain times, but it is how we react to those technical hitches that happen. Within all those systems, we have dual links; tidal and radio links where in the event that one is not functioning, we switch to the other. The company is working to address such challenges.”

A business desk report

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

