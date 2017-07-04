TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Amansie West DCE Repairs Bad Roads
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie West in the Ashanti region, William Bediako Asante, last week led a special road maintenance exercise to rehabilitate some roads that were not motorable in his region.
According to Hon. Bediako Asante, the move was part of efforts to speed up development initiatives in his region since good roads formed critical part of the development agenda.
Hon. Bediako Asante revealed that the worst among the areas was the Manso Adubia roads which was in a terrible state that made vehicular movements very difficult.
He indicated that though he was still working and lobbying at government level to get bad roads in his area fixed, he personally took up the initiative to start something.
“I took the initiative though am working seriously to get the roads in shape, it will take some time. So, I realized if action is not taken the whole of Manso will be cut off from the rest of Ghana,” Hon. Bediako Asante stated.
He went on to add that “we’ve had this problem for a very long time and it was part of my targets for development even before I was appointed DCE. The situation is very bad especially when it rains. You can even see from the videos here.”
He revealed that he was successful in getting the work done through massive contributions from the transport unions, some opinion leaders, and then Asanko Gold Mining.
“I spoke to the transport unions, some opinion leaders, and then Asanko Gold Mining and they have all contributed immensely.”
