Report On Challenges Faced By Females In Science Launched
The International Perspective for Policy and Governance (IPPG), an independent and non-profit think tank has released a report on the challenges faced by women and girls in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in Ghana.
The report is the final documentation of the deliberations from a roundtable discussion themed “Gender, Science and Sustainable Development: the way forward” which was held to mark the 2017 International Day of Women and Girls in Science in February this year. The roundtable discussion was organized by Diplomatic Call Ghana, the media and advocacy arm of the International Perspective for Policy and Governance
The discussion brought together representatives from the Gender and Education Ministries, UNESCO, UNFPA, Young Diplomats of Ghana and female science students from across tertiary institutions in the country with Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann of the University of Ghana, well-known as the quiz mistress for the National science and Maths Quiz, presiding over as the Moderator.
The report sheds more light on challenges faced by females in STEM fields and further outlines a series of actions to be taken to engage and ensure that more girls and women are continuously involved in science-related fields and careers in the coming years.
Some of the challenges that are highlighted in the IPPG report includes stereotypes that medicine is the absolute career choice in studying science, lack of knowledge of job prospects and a lack of continuity for women in STEM fields. The rest are lack of role models, employment preference which favors men, gender stereotype amongst others.
The solutions proposed by participants at the roundtable discussion included mentorship programs, science career fairs for both parents and students, collaborations between government and the private sector to absorb female graduates into the job market as well as civil society and other stakeholder involvement to tackle the issue, amongst others.
IPPG is however set to take up the mantle to engage all stakeholders and get them aboard the wagon to promote STEM education, especially amongst females, in Ghana. Through research, government and private sector engagements as well as events and seminars, IPPG hopes to make a positive impact in empowering women to excel in this noble field thereby ensuring gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in science.
The report is intended to give a broader perspective on the challenges faced by females in science and to rally for support for IPPG’s upcoming initiatives and advocacy to promote this worthy cause.
