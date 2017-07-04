TOP STORIES
MOBA 04 refurbishes Mfantsipim School Infirmary
The 2004 Year batch of Mfantsipim School has refurbished the dilapidated school infirmary that has been in a bad state due to years of neglect and handed it over to the School's administration.
The facility had questionable structural integrity and was without medical consumables that made it unsafe to be used as an infirmary for the school.
The five-bed capacity Infirmary has now been upgraded to a 25-bed ultra-modern facility.
The facility now includes a pharmacy, kitchenette, staff-inner room, three washrooms, a consulting room, store room and an office each for the Dispensary Prefect and Senior House Master.
Handing over the facility to the school, the Chairman of (MOBA '04) Project Committee, Samuel Mensah Ansah Kessiedu, urged the school authorities to regularly maintain the refurbished facility to serve its intended purpose.
"We are certain that this facility will be put to good use. The students need to feel better to concentrate on their studies and as stakeholders, we needed to make this happen to support our alma mater," he stated.
Apart from the refurbishment of the infirmary by the group, the group also stuffed the facility with quantities of medical consumables and equipment including blood pressure apparatus, glucometers, 50 strips of glucometers, digital weighing scales and digital thermometers.
Speaking at the handing over Durbar, the Headmaster of the School, Manfred Oduro, thanked the group for their initiative and assured the facility would be put to a very efficient use.
He said with the expansion of the facility, its services would also be extended to cover residents in the neighbouring communities and other schools within the Cape Coast metropolis.
The Headmaster said the facility would be further upgraded to a full hospital to adequately respond to the health needs of all students.
Students of the school who were highly elated by the gesture by MOBA 04 year group expressed their appreciation.
According to the students, the refurbished facility means a lot to them and will further enhance their academic performance.
"Hitherto, when a student fell sick the parents had to come and take him home to be treated. When it happens like that, such students miss many lessons. So, this will greatly help us," one of the students added.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Richard Kwadwo Nyarko | Joy News
