12 suspects granted bail over Somanya Police, ECG attack
A circuit court in Koforidua in the Eastern region has granted bail to 12 suspects who allegedly attacked the Somanya district police command and destroyed several properties.
At the Koforidua Circuit court, Her Honour, Mercy Addai Kortei slapped a GHC70,000 on each of the suspects with two sureties, Eastern regional correspondent Kofi Siaw has reported.
Their counsel had prayed the court to grant them bail on grounds that some of the suspects have deteriorating health conditions.
Their counsel also argued, as long as they remain in custody their human rights were being curtailed even though they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The suspects were rounded up in a swoop after they were alleged to have set a police vehicle ablaze and aided the escape of four cell inmates.
Photo: Burnt Police vehicle following the May 29 attack
The police post was attacked after the Assemblyman Ebenezer Jones Adamptey also known as Dendenden was arrested.
He had been accused of leading a ngry residents in a spontaneous demonstration at the ECG office over outrageous utility bills on May 26.
The demonstration turned violent as aggrieved customers destroyed the recently refurbished Somanya ECG office.
The supposed ringleader and Assemblyman was part of the 12 suspects granted bail Tuesday.
There was heavy security presence at the premises of the court to prevent any possibility of a third attack on a state property in the past one month.
About 50 policemen drawn from the rapid deployment unit and the SWAT unit were positioned at vantage points leading to the court premises.
