Dagbon Regent calls on gov't to continue Tamale airport expansion project
The Royal Regent of Dagbon Kampakuya-Na Abdulai Yakubu Andani has called on government to expedite action on the completion of the Tamale International Airport expansion project.
The project has stalled at phase II after former President Mahama in August last year cut the tape after the first phase of the expansion and upgrading of the Airport to international status
The phase I helped the government fly some 500 Muslim pilgrims directly from Tamale International Airport to Medina, Saudi Arabia, for Hajj last year.
In all, 2000 pilgrims from the Savannah Ecological Zone, comprising the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and parts of Northern Volta and the Brong Ahafo regions were airlifted to Saudi Arabia in four batches of 500 each.
The completion of first phase of the Tamale Airport re-development project meant the extension of the runway from 2,480 metres to about 3,940 metres. There was also the installation of a lighting system for the airport to accommodate bigger aircraft, in line with its status as an international airport.
The second phase will involves the construction of a terminal and a cargo section for the export of fresh vegetables and other agricultural products.
Since the change in government, work has stalled. The Royal regent of Dagbon has called on government to prioritize the second phase.
Addressing journalist on the occasion of the EID-Fitr celebration in Yendi in the Northern Region,the Kampakuya-Na said the Tamale International Airport project is key to job creation.
"...this airport is very dear to our people not only from the north but Ghana’s neighbouring countries it's going to create lots of jobs and bring investors for prosperity in the northern sector and we are appealing to the government to see it as a strategic investment and prioritize its completion", he noted.
The Dagbon regent also seize the occasion to applaud government for its continued role in sustaining peace in Dagbon.
