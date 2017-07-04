TOP STORIES
Work hard to regain image of Denkyira-Obuasi - Archbishop advises residents
The Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Coast, His Grace, Most Rev. Mathias K. Nketsia visited the people of Denkyira Obuasi and celebrated Mass with them.
The Archbishop in his sermon encouraged the people to foster unity in the town and also asked them to work hard to regain the image of the town and its people.
The inhabitants of Denkyira Obuasi have suffered an intense backlash from Ghanaians both home and abroad following the lynching of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.
On May 29, then Army Captain with the 5th Battalion Infantry was attacked and lynched by the residents of Denkyira Obuasi who said they mistook him for an armed robber.
When news emerged that they had killed an army officer, a lot of Ghanaians were enraged after a video emerged on social media showing how Major Mahama was killed.
So far, over 30 suspects have been arrested and are facing trial for their involvement in the murder of the Major.
Following the incident, a lot of the residents are fleeing the area and some have complained of being discriminated against elsewhere where they have sought refuge.
But the Most Rev. Mathias K. Nketsia explained that the Catholic Church had to take that step to help the community go through this difficult period.
He said it is part of a healing process for the community and people should not shun them as it is a show of spiritual support for the people to reflect on what has happened.
The Metropolitan Archbishop said it also helps when people forgive them after the terrible experience.
He charged the inhabitants to demonstrate deeds that will help them redeem the image of the community that is going through vilification and finger pointing.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
