Teachers should learn to respect rights of students - Regional Presby Schools Manager
The Eastern Regional Presby Schools Manager has charged teachers in the country to respect the rights of students anytime they are sanctioning them.
Mrs Ivy Asantewa Owusu said teachers have the special responsibility to ensure that students are not abused in the name of discipline.
Speaking at the maiden graduation ceremony of the Koforidua Presby Junior High School last week, she said the practice whereby some teachers capitalize on the vulnerability of students to punish them should stop.
“Teachers are key professionals who are particularly well-placed to identify and report child abuse and neglect, to respond specifically to the needs of child abuse victims, and to teach prevention strategies to children,” she said.
Read full statement below:
A SPEECH BY THE REGIONAL MANAGER OF PRESBY SCHOOLS, E/R, MRS. IVY ASANTEWA OWUSU ON THE OCCASION OF KOFORIDUA PRESBY JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL’S MAIDEN GRADUATION CEREMONY HELD ON 21ST JUNE, 2017 AT PCG, ASCENSION HALL-KOFORIDUA.
It’s very refreshing and heartwarming to be at this august ceremony to witness the first ever graduation of one the oldest Basic Schools in the Koforidua Municipality. Koforidua Presby JHS ‘A’ has truly come a long way and it is only proper and necessary that we celebrate the school.
I would like to thank the current SMC/PTA Executives, and Staff for their unflinching support and cooperation to the incumbent Headmistress which have culminated into making this day a reality.
A graduation ceremony serves as motivation to the graduating and continuing students to strive for greater academic laurels as they climb the academic ladder. It brings the School to the limelight and thus draws public support to the school.
PTA Vice Chairman, Ababio Toya hands a citation to the Assistant Head, Madam Margaret Effah Danquah who retires next month
Regardless of the challenges the management might have encountered in putting this ceremony together, I urge you to look beyond these conundrums and make this ceremony an annual affair.
The theme for the occasion “Student discipline and child rights: The role of the Basic School Teacher” is very much appropriate especially in an era when students indiscipline and abuse of the child’s rights seem to be on the rise.
The word Discipline is akin to the word disciple. Discipline in one sense means learning, just as the word disciple refers to one who learns.
Additional meanings of discipline suggest the complexity of the subject as it pertains to individuals. Discipline in this regard refers to training and experiences that correct mold and strengthen individuals’ mental faculties and moral character. It also refers to punishment that intends to correct and that is enforced by those in authority or may be self-imposed.
Discipline likewise refers to the control gained by enforcing obedience, and it pertains to the systematic orderly behavior defined by codes or rules set forth by institutions for their members.
Moreover, discipline refers to self-control and to the development of skills that help individuals resist temptations, act positively, and function both independently and cooperatively in ways that enhance personal development and community life
All these definitions are central to educators (teachers) in finding the most effective and useful way to support child development and learning.
These definitions nevertheless, put on the shoulder of the basic school teacher a momentous responsibility to help nurture the students put under his/her trust.
In ensuring students discipline, it behooves the basic school teacher to act, behave and position himself/herself as a role model to the very students he/ she teaches. It’s easier for the schools pupil to directly or indirectly grasp the values and virtues the teacher demonstrates than to be coerced to follow certain rules and values which is lacking in the life of the teacher who is enforcing same.
Again, when this is done, efforts must be put in place to set up rules and regulations that fall within the ambit of policy governing public education to help guide the behavior and conduct of students of in Schools. Carefully thought through punitive measures must be suggested and meted out students who go contrary to the standards agreed upon in the school to serve as deterrent to others who may want to follow that trajectory.
Basic School teachers must however, not lose sight of the fact that students (children) have rights that must be respected and protected against the backdrop of wanting to nip indiscipline in the bud in our schools.
"Children and that matter students have rights as human beings and also need special care and protection" (Convention on the Rights of the Child, UNICEF, 2005). The basic Human Rights that children have everywhere are the right to survival, the right to development regarding their education and care, the right to protection from exploitation, abuse and neglect and the right to participation in expressing information and thought.
Each day, the safety and well-being of some children across nations are threatened by child (student) abuse. Intervening effectively in the lives of these children and their families is not the only responsibility of any single agency or professional group, but rather is a shared community concern. Children and adolescents spend a large portion of their time in school, which gives teachers more access to students than most other professionals. The school teachers have a vital role in identifying, reporting, and preventing child abuse and neglect. Teachers are key professionals who are particularly well-placed to identify and report child abuse and neglect, to respond specifically to the needs of child abuse victims, and to teach prevention strategies to children. They can have regular contact with children’s families and can assist with referral and access to supportive services. In this regard, no teacher has the right abuse to the afore-stated basic rights of any child just because you want to instill discipline. There have been many instances where some basic teachers have capitalized on the frailty and vulnerability of students to physically, emotionally and sexually abuse them. This must not be countenanced in any school especially in a Presbyterian School.
Lucrecia Mott , an American women’s rights activist once said “A child, like all other human beings, has inalienable rights.” –
The children of today are the future of tomorrow. This powerful statement assumes special significance in our context as children (0-14 years) comprise one third of the total population in the country. Every child, on provision of a conducive and an enabling environment, may blossom into an ever fragrant flower to shine in all spheres of life. This reminds us of the onerous responsibility that we have to mould and shape their present conditions in the best possible way.
Teachers and educators in general must find the balance between students’ discipline and their basic rights so that one is not sacrificed to the detriment of the other.
As I round up my speech, may I use the occasion to congratulate all graduating students on their successful completion of their basic School education. I wish you all the very best as you await your exams results.
Long live Presby Junior High School “A”
Long live Presbyterian Church of Ghana
Long live Ghana
Thank You.
