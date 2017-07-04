TOP STORIES
Hate Speech: How BNI Doused The Blaze
Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) earned my biggest applause when the operatives raided a radio station in the northern part of Ghana for airing hate speech. But how does the Bureau’s proactive action relate to the story below:
A man and his son lived up on a hill near Think-- a backcountry town notoriously known for setting up wild fires. The distance between the two neighbours was approximately two miles. Two rivers separate them. On Sunday June 2, 2000, the town as usual set another fire. But this one was different. Its flames had soared in just two minutes, proving too stubborn to be doused.
It seemed the end of Think was inevitable. Residents looked more than terrified. Fear had engulfed the town. The fire had shown its desire to ravage. And the aged were seen hobbling on the ground like airplanes. In the midst of the flames the people cried for help. Where’s help the residents wondered. Their neighbours on Hilltop had warned Think several times not to play with fire but they ignored the warnings.
How did they deal with the situation?
At times we pretend we don’t know what’s going on around us. We act like the proverbial ostrich, sink our heads in the sand while our whole frame is exposed to the pleasing eye of the enemy. Ironically, even in that posture we still think we’re covered and protected. We tend to gloss over that which could put our lives in danger. Perhaps, if we’d paid heed to the warnings from the get go we could have prevented the mishap.
Hate has weight but many people don’t realise that. The rampant fires at Think were borne out of hate. The small town had harboured hate for years. Its people never got along. There was family feud. There was religious feud and there was tribal feud. Residents were seen always at each other’s throat trying to settle scores.
How BNI Doused the Blaze
It was a father and son‘s timely intervention that saved Think from burning into ashes. And BNI last Friday acted in that similar fashion to douse a potential fire that was brewing in the northern part of Ghana. Media analysts believe but for the BNI’s proactive action perhaps the story would have been different.
Must we be concern why not? We’ve seen it happened all around us. And it’s all around the globe. I’m pretty sure we haven’t forgotten the Rwanda story (a radio station was alleged to have aired hate speech) which triggered the genocide in the nations of the Great Lakes region. Don’t forget trailblazers blaze while traitors daze. They’re always looking for conflicts and rifts.
The media in Ghana reported that the security operatives raided a radio station in the Northern region and held its workers for several hours over hate speech. According to the reports the agents stormed Zaa radio, a station frequently accused of promoting hate speech and ‘fanning’ religious discord, when some senior scholars of the Ambariyya community on the regular Friday segment attacked and insulted leader of the Masjid Bayan Sunni sect, Shaeik Ibrahim Baasha.
“The scholars on the live broadcast show, speaker after speakers, raged against Sheik Bayan and levelled at him wild allegations including being envy and responsible for the prolonged ailment of their Supreme father, Sheik Seidu,” one of the reports stated.
The tape recorded in fierce rage, deep vindictiveness and full of belligerent rhetoric was calling true Muslims to converge at a ground near the Tamale Kaladan Park to listen to a ministry broadcast and sermon where treachery, hypocrisy and rascality would be exhibited in words, the reports said.
It is also reported that the short audio received over a dozen shares in the first minute of its broadcast on WhatsApp and other social media tools and left the city of ‘majority Sunni believers tensed and frail.’
Online dictionary defines hate speech as one which attacks a person or group on the basis of attributes such as race, religion or faith ethnic origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. The term or phrase vary in meaning in different countries by law.. Some countries describe hate as speech, gesture or conduct, writing or display which is forbidden because it incites violence or prejudicial action against or by a protected group or individual on the basis of their membership of the group, or because it disparages or intimidates a protected group or individuals on the basis of their membership of the group.
The International Convenant on Civil and Political Rights (CCPR) states that ‘any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence shall be prohibited by law.
Ghana’s1992 Constitution Act 2003 section 12(2) under the criminal code states: “Every person in Ghana whatever his race, place of origin, political opinion, colour religion creed or gender shall be entitled to the fundamental human rights and freedom of the individual contained in the chapter but subject to respect of the rights and freedoms of others and for public interest.”
Following the raid the BNI interrogated authorities of the station and some controversial staff including host of the disputed Friday Show. The operatives also seized a recording of the sermon while some armed personnel were left behind to watch over the station after arson threats were heard.
The latest incident isn’t the station’s first. Zaa radio, the reports said is known to security services in the region. In 2012, it was attacked in a suspected reprisal after violent clashes between the Ahli-Sunna and Tijanniya sects at another radio station over ‘varied interpretations of a sura in the Holy Quran’.
Meanwhile the Northern Regional Minister and Chairman of the Security Council Salifu Saeed has appealed for calm in Tamale a. His appeal came a day after the BNI raid. The minister said he was saddened by the development in the region.
“It saddens my heart to see how some people are blocking away developments of the region by always attempting to resolve grievances through violent attacks and destabilizing security. To make hate speech and create or spark personal disputes a subject of an Islamic sermon is needless,” he said.
