Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Government Recognizes Your Efforts - B/A Minister To Senior Citizens
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, has said that the government recognizes the positive contributions of senior citizens to the development of the country.
He therefore pledged government’s continued support for them with the needed interventions that will safeguard their social security.
The regional minister was addressing over 200 senior citizens at the residency in Sunyani on July 1 as part of activities marking Ghana’s 57 Republican Day.
Asomah Cheremeh said "we appreciate and commend your good effort which has helped significantly to build our nation and wish to use this occasion to further encourage you to continue with your good work even though you are no more in active service”.
He encouraged the senior citizens to continue to guide and nurture those in service to enable them exhibit higher sense of patriotism in serving mother Ghana.
Lawyer Asomah Cheremeh assured the senior citizens that government is more than willing to receive their advice to further develop the country.
A free health screening was conducted for the senior citizens after which the regional minister urged them to regularly undertake check-ups and engage in physical exercises such as walking around among others in order to stay healthy.
