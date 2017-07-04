TOP STORIES
Thieves Storm Kumawu And Bodomase
During a night last week, six thieves wearing balaclava and wielding two shotguns and machetes stormed Kumawu-Bodomase Zongo. They raided the house of one Baba Haruna. The thieves injured some of the occupants of the house after obliging them at gunpoint to lie down on the floor without making any noise or raising an alarm for help.
They bolted away with valuables and cash running into thousands of Ghana Cedis. On their way to whence they had come from, they attacked the owner of the only filling station in Kumawu. They forcibly removed from him GHS7, 000, it is alleged.
As if that was not enough, the thieves returned to Kumawu-Bodomase three days later to raid some metal container shops. A pregnant woman who is the owner of one of the containers from which many Kente cloths were retrieved by the thieves is said to have collapsed only to be saved her life when rushed to the hospital.
This is not a one-off incident but ongoing brazen attacks on innocent persons to deprive them of their lives and hard-earned valuables and money. These thieves are taking advantage of the NPP government that seems to be slow in punishing perpetrators of lawlessness.
Not long ago, I published an article on Ghanaweb and Modernghana about thieves entering into some rooms in Juaben while their occupants were asleep. They entered into their rooms to steal without any of those sleeping waking up or being aware of the presence of the thieves. They only woke up in the morning to find the protective or burglar-proof iron bars with window panes removed.
Thieves have been to Nsuta, I should think. The wave of the robberies across the country is worrying.
I suggest the NPP government does something about it as soon as or else, the government becomes unpopular. A government under which people fear insecure does not take long to lose the trust of the people.
Call out the soldiers from their barracks to help fight this nasty armed robbery for about three months to bring things under control or to restore serenity to the nation. The soldiers if called out should be under the command of the police knowing Ghana is a democratic State.
If this is not done, communities may consider having community vigilante groups to help protect the townsfolk at night. My sympathy goes to all those that have suffered the spate of armed robberies in the country.
Rockson Adofo
(Written on Tuesday, 4 July 2017)
