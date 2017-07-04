modernghana logo

Jumia Travel Uganda Takes Part In 40 Days 40 Smiles #5aside Charity Event

34 minutes ago | Travel & Tourism

Kampala June 3rd 2017 - On 1st July 2017, Jumia Travel Uganda took part in a charity event organized by 40 days 40 smiles; a well renowned NGO. The organization works to provide better lives for privileged and vulnerable children and youths in Uganda, by supporting them in different aspects of life that enable them to be the change they want with a current special focus on literacy for the children.

The annual event dubbed #5Aside, involved sporty activities that brought together youth from across Uganda to fundraise money for the initiative.

“At Jumia Travel, we not only change lives by offering the best travel experiences, but also through such a noble cause that aims at bettering the lives of Ugandan youth and children,” said Timothy Mugune, the Country Manager of Jumia Travel Uganda.

Proceeds will set up a children's learning center and fill it with story books, learning/teaching aids & ICT tools. The aim is to improve literacy and reduce school dropouts for vulnerable children.

