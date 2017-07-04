TOP STORIES
H O P E = (H)ave (O)nly (P)ositive (E)xpectations.By: Stephen Udochuwkwu C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
More Deaths Recorded After Galamsey Pit Caved In
At least 14 persons are feared dead after a galamsey pit caved in at Nsuta near Prestea in the Western region.
An eye witness told this website that rescuers are trying to dig and retrieve the bodies.
Reports say five others who were with them are believed to have escaped.
Prestea District Police Commander, Superintendent Atsu Dzinaku who confirmed the incident said about 19 illegal miners sneaked to the old galamsey pit to mine when the incident happened.
“The galamsey pit is an old pit and they sneaked themselves in and tried to operate and this thing happened” he added.
The latest incident comes on the back of government’s intensified fight against galamsey in the country.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News