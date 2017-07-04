TOP STORIES
COCOBOD To Achieve 1 Million Metric Tonnes Target—Board Chair
The Board Chairman of COCOBOD, Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyeman says Ghana is poised to achieve the one million metric tonnes cocoa production target earlier than expected due to the innovation the new management has brought on board.
According to him, COCOBOD is charting as new course as envisioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo “so sooner than later, we will hit the 1million tonnes target which has eluded us in recent past through our own commission and omission”
The Board Chairman made the promise when he led the Board and Management of COCOBOD to pay a courtesy call on the Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin at Ofori Panyin Fie in Kyebi.
Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyemang, in a brief statement said although the Board inherited huge challenges, both financial and administrative, the Board, together with the new Management have resolved to surmount them.
Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD on his part said as part of the drive to significantly raise the nation’s cocoa production level to the targeted 1million tonnes, COCOBOD had introduced hand pollination.
Through artificial pollination, per hectare yield of the crop could hit two tonnes from the current average of 400 kilograms the farmers are getting.
He however said he for a start 7,000 farmers would be trained.
The pollination, combined with fertilizer application and the cocoa farms irrigation project is likely to restore cocoa production.
Mr. Boahen Aidoo expressed optimism that Ghana can reap huge benefits from its cocoa products by increasing local consumption and annual output of the product.
According to him, the quantum of cocoa exported to the world market was enormous hence causing volatility in the prices of the cash crop.
He therefore, called on Ghanaians to patronise more of its cocoa products to enable the country to reduce the quantum its export to reduce stock levels on the world market.
The Okyehene welcoming the new team, admonished them to strive to achieve the set target through “innovative ways”.
“The days of excuses are over. You must succeed for Ghana deserves the best”, he stated.
