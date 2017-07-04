TOP STORIES
When your intentions are pure,your heart will always be at peace...By: P. Darko
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Stop The Lip Service And Honour Our Heroes Alive---ICU Boss
An exemplary servant of the nation himself, Mr Solomon Kotei the general secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has appealed to the nation to start rewarding it's outstanding veterans who are still alive and desist from the usual attitude of honoring them after their demise.
*The astute labour expert referred to these quotations, "a nation that fails to honor it's heroes is not worth dying for" and a "nation that is worth dying for, is a nation worth leaving for "*insisting these neglects are part of the reasons why the country has been plugged into massive corruption and scandals with some current office holders predicting life could be unbearable for them in the future after serving the country with all their abilities.
He further elaborated that the level of ungratefulness by nation has rendered many heroes of our country and their families walloping in absolute poverty resulting to unhealthy life during their old age.He again called on government to always recognise our heroes during national ceremonies.
Speaking exclusively to David Albert Quainoo of WBLS radio UK on the Republic day celebration with the topic ;" how we treat our heroes as Ghanaians ".
Mr.Solomon Kotei who is the general overseer of Radiant Light Ministries International revealed that, together with his congregation has been reaching out to the needy in society every quarterly and encouraged all churches and philanthropists to continue lending a helping hand to the poor frequently.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News