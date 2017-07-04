TOP STORIES
Politicking(politics) is a waste of time if you do not have the necessary tools and the connections to make the real changeBy: Stephen Abara
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Cedi Ghana Fights Unemployment In Ghana
Unemployment has beena serious problem that our country faces. The main cause of graduate unemployment in Ghana has been the rapid growth of populations. Today, universities and polytechnics churn out thousands of graduates who cannot be absorb into the job market.
This leads many to armed robbery, prostitution and other social violence preventing public peace. 2015 Ghana Labour Force Survey Report stated that, more than 1.2 million people from 15 years and aboveare estimated to be unemployed representing the total unemployment rate of 11.9%.
Of this number, about 714,916 are females representing 57.2 % and 535,997 are males representing 42.8%. In the area of education, the unemployment rate was relatively higher for persons with education than those with no education which those with tertiary education accounted the highest unemployment rate in the country.
According to the World Bank 2016 report, 48% Ghanaian youth were estimated to be jobless. Report also issued by Unemployment Graduates Association of Ghana (UGAG) confirmed that, as at August 2016, the association has registered about 600,000 graduates with a potential for more as 70,000 graduates are produced annually by the country’s tertiary institutions.
It is on this cause the Community and Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (CEDI Ghana) which is a group of university lecturers and top government officials will be embarking on this advocacy project on Thursday 17th of August, 2017 at Golden Tulip Hotel, Accra to help address poverty and unemployment in the country Ghana. CEDI Ghana is an NGO committed to promoting national development.That is to positively impact the life of people.
We are sensitive to the needs and concerns of the people. Our focus is expanding robust, entrepreneurial and innovative economy that attack poverty. CEDI Ghana was the 2016 Middle East and Africa Business Award (UK) winner and Civil Society of the Year finalist nominee by Africa Youth Award.
This project seeks to have an International Symposium among diplomats (high commissioners/ambassadors), government ministers, academicians and business experts under the theme, “Youth unemployment: A call for industrialization”. The ministers will present to the house their intervention to solve this problem after which foreign diplomats will share their country experience as academicians and business expert share their thought and experience at their field of work. This will be an avenue for new ideas generation which will help in policy formulation. We will pass a resolution which will be forwarded to our president H.E AddoDanquahAkufoAddo for consideration. This symposium will serve as our contribution to the government of Ghana on fighting poverty and unemployment.
Government Ministers invited to join the discussion include Hon. Ignatius BaffourAwuah(Minister of Employment and Labour Relations), Hon. Alan Kyeremateng (Minister of Trade and Industry), Hon. Dr. Matthew OpokuPrempeh (Minister of Education), Hon. Dr. AkotoOwusuAfriyie (Minister of Food and Agriculture), Hon. Isaac Asiamah (Minister of Youth and Sports), Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal (Minister of Business Development), Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng (Deputy Minister of Finance) and many others.
Among High Commissioners invited include H. E. Heather Cameron (Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana), H.E. F. Pujolas (The France Ambassador to Ghana), H.E Andrew Barnes (Australian Ambassador to Ghana), H.E. ToveDegnbol (Danish Ambassador to Ghana),H.E ChristophRetzlaff (The German Ambassador to Ghana), H.E. Robert P. Jackson,(American Ambassador to Ghana) and many others.
Among academicians participating also includes Prof. Stephen Adei (First Rector, GIMPA), Prof. Kwame Karikari (Former Dean of Communication, University of Ghana, Legon), Prof. Jose Mella (Professor from Universidad Autonoma De – Madrid in Spain), Prof. Dr. Lawrence Lowell (lecturer at Valley View University in Ghana), Prof. Bernard Forjwour, (Professor from Mount Holyoke College in the United State of America), Dr. Gabriel Eshun (Senior lecturer, Tourism Programme of the Department of Geography, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana), Dr. Kobby Mensah (lecturer, University of Ghana) and others.
Business Expert invited to participate includes Patrick Awuah (President, Ashesi University), Dr. Michael AgyekumAddo (Chairman, Kama Group of Companies), Mr. Dominic Sam (Country Director, UNDP), Mr. Nicholas Gebara (Fund Manager of BUSAC), Mr. AmpofoBekoe (AngloGold Ashanti Manager) and many others.
For enquiry or sponsorship, contact +233 54 301 3467 or [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Economy & Investments