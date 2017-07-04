modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NAHSAG Hints Of Peaceful Protest

Richard Osei-Yeboah
2 hours ago | Press Release

The leadership and members of the National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) and the Coalition of Degree Allied Health Professionals (CODAHP) will embark on peaceful picketing and procession to DEMAND FINANCIAL CLEARANCE & PETITION THE PRESIDENT AT THE FLAGSTAFF HOUSE as follows;

Date: 5-7 th July, 2017.
5th July: Picketing at Allied Health Professions Council Premises, Korle-Bu.

6th July: Picketing at Ministry of Health.
7th July: A Walk/Procession to the Flagstaff House.

Time: 8:am Each day.
The procession will start from the Independence Avenue (Ridge Roundabout) and end at the Flagstaff House. Counting on your usual support.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Press Release

TOP STORIES

More Deaths Recorded After Galamsey Pit Caved In

1 hour ago

COCOBOD To Achieve 1 Million Metric Tonnes Target—Board Chair

1 hour ago

quot-img-1‘Progress is man's ability to complicate simplicity.’

By: Thor Heyerdahl     quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line