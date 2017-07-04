TOP STORIES
NAHSAG Hints Of Peaceful Protest
The leadership and members of the National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) and the Coalition of Degree Allied Health Professionals (CODAHP) will embark on peaceful picketing and procession to DEMAND FINANCIAL CLEARANCE & PETITION THE PRESIDENT AT THE FLAGSTAFF HOUSE as follows;
Date: 5-7 th July, 2017.
5th July: Picketing at Allied Health Professions Council Premises, Korle-Bu.
6th July: Picketing at Ministry of Health.
7th July: A Walk/Procession to the Flagstaff House.
Time: 8:am Each day.
The procession will start from the Independence Avenue (Ridge Roundabout) and end at the Flagstaff House. Counting on your usual support.
