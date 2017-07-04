modernghana logo

WordDigest: Different View In A Positive Direction

Ebenezer Zor
2 hours ago | Feature Article

"As Jesus was walking along, He saw a man who had been born blind. His disciples asked Him, "Teacher, whose sin caused him to be born blind? Was it his own or his parents' sin?"

Jesus answered, his blindness has nothing to do with his sins or parents' sins. He is blind so that God's power might be seen at work in him. As long as it is day, we must keep on doing the work of him who sent me; night is coming when no one can work. While I am in the world, I am the light for the world" John 9:1-5 GNB

We are told Jesus met a man who had been born blind.

Subsequently the disciples were perplexed as to whether the man's or parents' sins might have caused the blindness. The disciples views were full of questions not a single answer to the man's blindness.

But Jesus had a different view in a positive direction.

Lessons from these verses.
1. Life is not all that rossy. It could be sweet or sour. In all focus on Christ Jesus.

2. We can't think the same, however, our thinking should be godly and positive.

3. Never cloud your mind with negative thoughts in spite of the circumstance.

4. Keep working for your family, school, company, church and the nation with good intentions.

5. Continue exercising faith in the Lord.
6. In everything be hopeful.
7. See yourself as a light to the generation.
Be empowered.
Prayer
Lord Jesus, guide me into greatness.
Confession
You are the Lord most high.
WordDigest whatsapp page # : +233246646694
#WordDigest
#Inspiringthegeneration

