Why Has Hon. Kennedy Agyapong Become A Pain In Npp’s Neck?
Has Hon. Kennedy Agyapong become a pain in the neck? If indeed he has, then what caused such a philanthropist who vowed to die for NPP and his country to suddenly become an excruciating pain in the arse of NPP?
It is an open secret, a public knowledge of course, that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has done immense lot for the NPP to come to power. Without his financial support cum other political-correctness and remarkable organisational acumen, the NPP would either still be lingering in opposition with Nana Akufo-Addo compulsorily retired from active politics by the NDC as it was their avowed motive or could have won the election but by a lesser margin.
Let us give the devil his due. Many a public member, especially the NPP faithful, is gradually turning against Kennedy. Some are accusing him of being such a nuisance talkative who had better be sanctioned. In less than no time into NPP ascending the presidency and government, many a member of the NPP hierarchy and foot soldiers has become the proverbial fowl that as soon as it finishes eating, scrubs its beak in the ground. That is a sign of ungratefulness.
Without Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and a few other people including Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, although Ghanaians voted overwhelmingly for NPP and Nana Akufo Addo, former President Mahama and the NDC were going to rig the election with the obvious support of Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chair of the Electoral Commission, and her outfit. This is a known fact and it is only a fool that will pretend otherwise.
Is it not said in an Akan proverb that if you can’t praise me, you don’t sully my reputation? Why are some people threatening the life of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong or asking for him to be sanctioned? Why are they resolutely determined to ensure he does not get any government contract? I cannot understand it and will not understand it in a thousand years to come. Is it how best he is being rewarded for all the good things he did for NPP to come to power?
Calling a spade a spade, let it be known to all those scheming against him, the ungrateful lot of course, that Kennedy has every cause or right to bemoan the treatment being meted to him by the NPP leaders some of whom did fuck all towards the party winning the election yet, they are reaping the fruits of the labour of sufferers like Kennedy Agyapong.
It is not the best solution to threaten his life or sanction him or starve him of government contracts with intent to silencing him or rendering him poor hence less powerful. It is not the best political practice to reward somebody who has greatly assisted a political party to come to power in that despicable manner as being exhibited by some NPP opportunists towards Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.
Kennedy claims to know how NPP won election 2016 and that he will not hesitate a second to disclose it to the public to bring NPP down should some NPP members threaten to disgrace him. I do not understand what he means by this however, the one thing that I was convinced of was the unflinching determination by then President Mahama and his NDC government and party’s certain determination to rig to win the election.
Yes, the NDC might have installed some secret machines to facilitate their planned rigging of the election. Could this not have taken the same nature of the STL’s in year 2012? Was this not the reason why that shameless and corrupt Charlotte Osei directed that no radio station should announce any polling station results except those coming from her outfit?
Taking a harmless measure to negate a corrupt practice is not a crime, a lawyer once told me. Therefore, any method that the NPP might have taken to stop the rigging of the election by “Onaapo” President Mahama and NDC but to ensure the correct results were announced was not criminal as per the lawyer’s explanation.
Going back, if anyone should think to assassinate Kennedy so that such revelation was not made, that person must be kidding him or herself. It may not be only Kennedy who is privy to certain things but a few people may be knowledgeable about things. I shall only say, “nka nkyere obi, eho adansefo ye adweesonkron” - to wit, there is absolutely no guarantee that a secret confided in someone will not be told to others. Those who may be aware of any secret will as soon on Kennedy’s assassination throw the secret to the public to defeat the purpose of his assassination.
I am deliberately not being straight forward but any astute reader will be more than able to decipher the code being used here.
Finally, I shall ask that President Nana Akufo-Addo being the head should step in to resolve the ongoing case between Kennedy and some of the mischievous NPP leaders amicably and sooner for he stands to have himself to blame if things got out of hand. This advice is upon the Akans belief that the elderly person who stays home and looks on with nonchalance while children eat snake is also counted as a snake eater.
Why were those who blatantly maliciously refused to assist the NPP in any meaningful way given top positions as soon as the party came to power? Does it make any sense? I am not accusing the President of any error of judgment but I cannot make heads or tails of it.
One good turn deserves another. Kennedy is a political gem who is worth a dozen of Members of Parliament put together. Had it not been him, Alfred Agbesi Woyome would have enjoyed the millions of Cedis he colluded with NDC to dupe Ghana of, in peace. Additionally, if it was not him, Ibrahim Mahama would have got away with duping Ghana by his continual issuing of dud cheques.
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, you have my support all of the time but please, tone down your public language a bit. I understand your frustrations, however, mind a bit the way you go about putting your views across. I am not trying to dissuade you from exposing the corrupt practices both within and outside the NDC or NPP.
It is a shame that I have to stop writing on Ghana politics. I have to do other things of vital importance.
More grease to the elbows of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong – Mr One Man Thousand!
Rockson Adofo
(Written on Tuesday, 4 July 2017)
