Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Sekondi: Lawyers Schooled On Ways To Fight Corruption As Part Of Martyrs Day Commemoration
A day's seminar on the need for lawyers to play a leading role in the fight against corruption has been held in Sekondi.
The seminar which was organized by the western regional branch of the Ghana Bar Association to mark this years Martyrs Day commemoration was on the theme, "Financial Integrity, Honesty and Professional Deligence,the role of the legal profession against corruption".
Over Fifty legal practitioners, students and security personnel took part in the exercise. The facilitator,Professor John Bright Kobla Aheto took them through some conducts of lawyers that promote corruption and how they can prevent them.He said the most dangerous type of corruption that has taken root in our society is the systematic type.
Professor Aheto likened this type of corruption to an endemic disease. He said it is primarily caused by the weakness in our governance system and it is mostly influenced by the culture of impunity, monopolistic powers and low salaries.
He urged lawyers and judges to take reflection of what happened Bundase Militar Range and exhibit professional integrity as they play active roles in the fight against corruption.
The Western Regional President of the Ghana Bar Association Kofi Diaba in his closing remarks advised lawyers to shun all sort of corrupt practices and exhibit high moral standards in their profession. He urged them to let their personal values and principles be their guidance.
