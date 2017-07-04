TOP STORIES
Don't praise the crook and jail the policeman!By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
What’s The Future Of Economic Growth In Ghana?
Basically we all envisage an economic machinery which can generate effort of will and determination,arouse the energies of all classes of society to action and quicken up the pace of development in the cities,urban and rural areas for the benefit of all. But planning,at the level,and on the scale that we envisage,requires the mobilisation of the right calibre of human and material resources supported by prudent economic measures. Our economy is an open type so exposed to external risk related to a protracted slower growth in advanced and emerging markets.
This is the reason why we must bury populism and focus on implementing a strong set of macro economic and financial sector policies. Madam Christine Largarde's assertion that mediocre economic growth could become the new reality leaving millions stuck without jobs and increasing the risk to global financial stability. Ghana's economic outlook between 2001 and 2013 best explains the IMF director's assertion.
The general outlook and defects detected in the economy from 2011, indicate that many of the policies introduced and implemented by the handlers of the economy then,were wrong and the structural problems were exposed after the oxygen supporting the mediocre growth got exhausted. Ghana did not make judicious use of the relief it enjoyed under the HIPIC initiative with.
Political populism did not allow implementation of the redemptory policies under the IMF programme for the period 2003-2005. The Government refused the removal of petroleum price subsidies,it did not implement the import purity policy. These political decisions resulted in the economy performing much worse than planned between 2005-2008.
The overall broad balance according to the IMF,registered deficit which was widened from 3% of national income in 2005 to 7.8% of national income in 2008. I think this it would be in the interest of those managing the economy to quickly reverse to some of the policies introduced by the Mahama administration between 2014 and 2016 in terms of expenditure.
The decision by the previous administration to make some strategic agencies truly autonomous in terms of managing their internal financial issues, is the best prescription for the economy in its current state. Part of the reasons why gains recorded under Kufour between 2002 -2004 got eroded, was the rapid growth of expenditure which rose faster than national income.
The economy suffered same bad treatment between 2012 and the last quarter of 2013. The debt relief and debt cancellation provided by the IMF, the World Bank and other multilaterals, reduced Ghana's debt stock from 198.3% of national income in 2000 to 118.8% of national income at the end Dec 2013 and further down to 41.9% by 2005 by the time of leaving office in 2008, it has reached 52%.
This is the reason why in one of my articles on Africa's Economic Outlook, I cautioned Dr Bawumia then the in opposition, to thread carefully with his chastisement of the Mahama administration over what he described as reckless borrowing. Dr Bawumia and his economic team have confirmed and vindicated me with their massive borrowing few months into office.
I cautioned him because, his party, in government between 2001 and 2008, implementated fanciful policies and did not take advantage of that huge fiscal space and relief it enjoyed under HIPIC.Few years after the relief, the administration reversed to the status quo by borrowing left, right and center.
Because of these fans enticing policies 60% of the new debt recorded under the administration were contracted on commercial terms from international capital market a burden we could have avoided if the administration had heeded to advice offered it by the IMF and the World Bank.
The other issue I raised against Dr Bawwunia's economic presentations was his lack of courage to tell Ghanaians what the Kufour administration did with the loans,grants and aids it received as a result of signing to the HIPIC initiative.
The worst unemployment situation between 2000 and 2013 was recorded under the administration in 2005 despite the millions of dollars released to the government to train the youth to ready them for employment,and also, reduce poverty.Because of weak policies implementation and lack of proper supervision of how these funds were used, we the economy could not generate returns from the disbursed funds.
The Kufour administration however, implemented certain fruitful policies which helped the economy to take off. It opened up the economy for multinational institutions to invest in it and that led to the establishment of more foreign banks in the country.
Some of the micro as well as macro policies it introduced, reduce the interest rate which inturn, made borrowing easy. These stimulants brought vibrancy into the economy. The private sector took advantage of these changes whilst government through its reckless spending and lack of confidence to introduce tough but prudent policies, deteriorated the economic situation year after year. The decision to sell Ghana Telecom to enable government pay workers, the heavy ToR debt and the distress GCB went through between 2007 and 2008 was as a result of the government's inability to consolidate gains it made.
The economic team under Mills did extremely well in terms of sticking to implementation of tough but prudent policies and it did not come as a fluke when it started achieving single digit inflation. The courage to quickly settle ToR's debt it owed GCB, was a prudent one.
The 2012 election and aftermath issues led to the country's budget running beyond sustainable limit. It has been the common phenomenon since the inception of the fourth Republican Constitution but 2012 to 2013 situation was unique because of the Election Petition Trial.
The currency started depreciating at a faster rate than was expected and there were hikes in food and fuel prices,in utility and tarrifs.Hemmed between the devil and the deep sea,the Mahama administration retuned to the IMF for support in the hope of turning round the economic fortunes of the country.
Before the government came out with its homegrown policies,I had written an article in which I vehemently opposed the decision to return to the IMF. In my subsequent articles and in my articles published by the other Financial Magazines, I shifted from my earlier position because of Ghana's homegrown policies and the decision to target certain strategic areas such revenue generation and instilling economic discipline.
Part of the problems culminating into our falling on donors,is the weak revenue collection system so when I read from the report that one of the reasons why the government was going to the IMF was to improve revenue collection and efficiency in collecting taxes, I had to shift from my earlier position. The administration also suffered serious challenges from spiraling public sector wages,the full implementation of the single spine salary scheme came with its own complexities.
I read a report on Ghana's GDP growth for 2017. According to the report, the economy advanced 6.6% year on year in the first three months of 2017 and described it as the highest growth rate since the third quarter of 2014. This is the mediocre analysis we've lived with since independence.
We politicise almost every issue. The growth recorded was not as a result of new policies introduced by the present administration, but rather, the courage to implement certain tough economic measures by the previous administration. The service sector which increased by 3.7% according to the report, has become one of the main pillars supporting the economy.
The previous administration's performance in the Telecommunication sector, its innovative policies such as the clearinghouse idea, its tough stance against Simbox fraud etc, improved revenue generation. The many ICT centres including that beautiful edifice situated near Nkrumah Circle ( The outsourcing digital centre ), the optic fibre etc have started creating jobs and generating revenue.
Any growth in the agric sector was made possible because of the previous government's policies such as distribution of free seedlings, fertilizers, provision of extension officers, provision of tractors to the farmers etc. The manufacturing will see improvement because of good decisions such as revamping of collapsed industries started under Mills and continued under Mahama, financial support to some pharmaceutical companies eyc.
Transport will go up because of the modem transportation introduced by the previous administration which I have personally recommended to the Malian and Guinean governments. My appeal to this government is that to save its own image and make it credible to all the financial institutions, it must avoid using flawed information in measuring economic growth. The GDP should not be made to sit in regal enthronement.
To just diagnose the economy through the decimal point system and declare it weak or healthy, is outmoded. This is the reason why most rating agencies and other nations described Ghana's economy between 2015 and 2016 as an economy with strong fundamentals and likely to emerge one of the best economies in Africa.
The world bank and the IMF have made it clear that before Africa can take pace with global economic trend, it must it must focus on its infrastructure deficit and reduce it considerably. The last administration got it right there with its massive projects across the country including schools, roads, markets, hospitals, factories, ICT centres etc. The economy is likely to suffer serious setbacks if the current administration continue with its approach to the country's economic issues.
The heavy borrowing to create fiscal space is not only backward,but dangerous and I expected Dr Bawumia who promised no borrowing if elected,to check this emerging trend. Internal revenue mobilisation is still being treated scornfully, the focus is commercial financial engineering which does not look at our over dependence on imports. Soon, the Chinese will take over our markets, will invest heavily here to the detriment of our already weak local manufacturers. We shall end up inviting the problems which stagnated growth under Kufour back.
The economy will create few rich business class to the disadvantage of the vast majority many who live in our rural areas. Gradually our economic handlers are forgetting that cocoa remains the mainstay of the economy. The money being channelled into the planting for food policy should have been channelled into the cocoa sector to make the sector attractive to our youth who sharply losing interest in the industry.
Replacement of our aging farmers is one major problem hanging on the necks of the cocoa producing nations. Exporting large portion of the beans outside without taking steps to establish cocoa products manufacturing companies is another critical issues. The decision by the previous administration to construct more cocoa roads and rehabilitate old ones is another positive step the new administration must continue.
Most countries are taking advantage of economic diversification and between 2010 and 2014 alone, services generated 48% of Africa's GDP growth, up from 44% in the preceding decade. Growth in Africa's manufacturing sector has been low. Ghana must take cue from happenings across the continent and veer off this wasteful borrowing, wasteful because, we investing the monies into areas where we can't generate funds to amortise or pay back the loans.
