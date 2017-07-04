TOP STORIES
what is real that the life very wonderful, with the real children who shared times with in the stream of river, with living landscape surrounds, make it so real as real AS GOD'S LOVE,By: Abel Belo da Silva
Zuweira Of Tamale Secondary School Excels In 2017 Math And Science Contest As Prempeh Wins
Kumasi based Prempeh College is the winner of the national mathematics and science quiz, with St Thomas Aquinas coming second and Adisadel College coming third. The winners and runners up deserve commendation for their efforts meant to promote science and mathematics education in Ghana.
For winning the 2017 edition of the Quiz, Prempeh College received GHC40,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank
For 2nd place, St. Thomas Aquinas SHS got GHC30,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank while Adisadel College got a cash prize of GHC20,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank.
However, miss Zuweira Baba Mohammed of Tamale Senior High School who took part in the competition stole the entire show as she was named the best female contestant in the entire contest and was awarded 5,000ghc.
Zuweira might be distant away from the winners of the contest.
Her school participated in the Tuesday, June 6, 2017 preliminary contest at the R.S. Amegashie Auditorium of the University of Ghana Business School in Legon.
Unfortunately, they lost to Tepa Senior High School and couldn't make it to the next stage of the competition. In spite of all that, her feat has indeed raised the image of girls not only in her school, The Tamale Secondary School but the entire girls in Ghana. Mathematics and science is taught in all our secondary schools especially the polytechnics.
The main reason is to infuse the study of science in the up and coming generations especially the girl children as Ghana moves towards industrialization.
When Ghana attained independence in 1957 followed by attaining a republican status in 1960, the first government of Ghana which set out to promote industrialization, introduced science and mathematics educationin newly established polytechnics throughout the country. most of the products of the polytechnics have qualified to study in the country’s universities with others as employees in our industries.
As Ghana under the current government of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo has set out to establish factories throughout the country under the one factory one district policy, more hands would be required to provide services in those factories. Girls who were known to fear mathematics and science are expected to show interest in the subject.
The feat chalked by Zuweira must serve as factor to influence them to study mathematics and science especially now that employees are required in telephone manufacturing firms vehicle assembly plants and repair firms and many others.
Those girls from the northern part of Ghana and Zongos must take advantage of the opportunities available to study mathematics and science at school. Most people who heard of the feat chalked by Zuweira wrote to commend her for being chosen as the best female contestant in the quiz contest. Most of them expressed the hope that many youths especially the girls from the northern Ghana and the zongos would follow the footsteps of Zuweira.
We wish her well in her effort to make good progress at school and later in higher institutions. in an interview with the media she expressed desire to pursue her education to the university and layer become a lecturer. We wish her good luck on the belief that she would achieve her aim
Executive Director eanfoworld for sustainable development [email protected][email protected] 0244370345/0208844792/0274853710
