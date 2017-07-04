TOP STORIES
Krachi West District Hospital Charges Unapproved Fees From NHIS Clients
Authorities at the Krachi West District Hospital in the Volta Region have been extorting money from valid National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) clients.
Techiman Times has gathered that the facility sells blood product, issues incredible lab test and pharmacy receipts.
“Valid sample of report on payment made without issuing receipt for (on blood product 2 banks= GH¢180.00 i.e. GHC90. 00 per bank, When the receipt was demanded from the lab technician, he said receipts are not giving for blood products except for the blood processing.
“He also told us that with the blood processing whether one made a replacement (donation) or bought the blood product one must pay for the processing with the same amount which is GH¢40.00 per blood bank so GHC120.00 was paid for blood processing of which GHC40.00 was for the blood replacement processing fee because the care taker donated (replacement) the first bank of the blood. Before we were noticed to pay for the other banks and processing.
From the hospital receipt, the hospital recorded it as a bill on blood bank mean why its blood processing,” a victim who spoke with this reporter on a condition of anonymity narrated. *Lab test and receipt* On the receipt of blood test, the facility doesn’t write the type of lab test paid for; they only write “lab fee paid”.
When the facility staff was asked to enter the type of lab that is been paid for on the receipt, the staff answered that is exactly what they do. When we decided to still follow up with question they feel we are dictating to them what to do or we are making them feel they do not know what they are doing. *Pharmacy* In the hospital the system is more or less as cash and carry system.
A lot of money had been demanded for as drugs fees to be paid at the pharmacy alongside the NHIS indeed we did the payment because may be insurance doesn’t cover but on the receipts they only filled it as drugs fees paid. This news paper has learnt that the District, Regional and National Managers of the National Health Insurance Scheme have done nothing to fight the canker when the matter was reported to them.
