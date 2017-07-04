TOP STORIES
Minister Organises Free Health Screening For B/A Senior Citizens
Over 200 Senior Citizens in the Brong Ahafo region on Saturday,1st July benefited from a free health screening organised by Brong Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).
The project which took place at residency in Sunyani was formed to mark Ghana’s 57 Republic Day Anniversary,which is now to commemorate to celebrate and recognise the invaluable service of the Senior Citizens in the country.
It is also to show appreciation for the selfless contributions and devotion to duty during the years of active service of gallant men and women which has contributed significantly to the overall development of Ghana.
The exercise which was led by Brong Ahafo regional minister Lawyer Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh was aimed at determining the oral and medical health status of the Senior Citizens and to advise them on how to live healthy lives.
They were tested on Blood Pressure,diabetes, Body Mass Index, Dental screening among others free charge.
"We are doing this to ensure that our senior citizens stay healthy to go about their daily activities peacefully " the Minister stated.
Lawyer Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh said the government recognizes their positive contributions to the development process and will continue to support them with the needed interventions that will ensure their social security.
"We appreciate and commend this good effort by you which has helped significantly to build our nation and wish to use this occasion to further encourage you to continue with your good work even though you are no more in active service, to guide and nurture those in service to exhibit such high sense of patriotism in serving mother Ghana" he told senior citizens.
"Government unflinching support and commitment to your welfare" Minister assured them.
Lawyer Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, said “we are therefore more than willing to receive your advice to help our country to develop".
The Minister advised the them to regularly go in for check-ups as well and engage in physical exercises like walking around among others in order to stay healthy.
The occasion was attracted by government functionaries like Hon. Evelyn Amma Kumi ,Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for Sunyani,Hon.Martian Obeng, DCE for Sunyani West,Nananom in Sunyani among others.
