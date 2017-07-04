TOP STORIES
POLITCS IS BESED ON PERCEPTION BUT TRUTH IS BASED ON KNOWLEDGEBy: GODFRED HADJAH
China's Dangling Of 15 Billions USD At The Window: Ghanaian Leaders Must Muffle Up!
Presto, presto: We have problems with regards to absence of national data for identification and keeping records. No wonder the confusions generated by the incident of ghost names on our payrolls. All the misinformations would have been avoided if we had digitalized national system of data collection.
With the digital system, we will have the number of births, deaths and other valuable nation-wide records readily at hand. This lack of periodically updated national database is pervasive around the continent. Until 2013 when Nigeria's gross domestic product (GDP) was rebased making it the biggest in Africa even above South Africa. But it took almost 23 years for up-to-date data to be made. The current $510 billions (B) Nigerian economic status almost doubled the 90's $270B.
With sophisticated national statistics base, rebasing would have been annually easier and faster. Not that the annual recordings of any African country's economic size and strength will change the reality on the ground but it is good for investment intakes. As investors ply their deals based on the national data, they make well-informed, dynamic and landmark decisions in favor of the country.
In Ghana apart from the ghost names inconsistencies, the available figure may not necessarily reflect our economic size, structure and strength. Especially when the spokesman of economic team for the minority side of parliament, Hon. Ato Dadzie Forson puts it Ghcs40B. Hon. Ato l believe made a slip.
But if l have to judge from the perspective of recent assessment of the economy by the sector minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta at compact summit. The 70% debt to GDP ratio equivalence of, or proportional to $30B, then we can justifiably infere that Ghana's GDP standing is within the range of $40B. Juxtaposing Ghana's economic growth of 40 billion USD to countries that duly expanded their GDP with passage of time. Then we have US and Germany of 18 and 3.5 trillions USD respectively. Malaysia and Singapore boast of $300B while Morocco heaves a sigh with over $100B
Now, if we have to critically analyze GDP growth with passage of 30-60 year time period, two countries stand up. Malaysia and Singapore started building their economies at the same time as Ghana. Malaysia and Singapore started their economic prospects at the era of our independence with much less resources. The two countries eight times outperform that of the west sub-Saharan African country, Ghana. While, Nigerian and Morocco are by far ahead of us. For instance if Nigeria is 3x in landscape and 4x in population, then with our natural resources, in comparison with Nigeria or 34-million population Morocco, we should have expanded our GDP at least over $100B. Instead we wallow in paltry $40B after years of independence
It goes without saying that the commonest knowledge in any economic management/ manoeuvring is to cut the coat according to the cloth. In other words, needless to span tall tale about how, many presumably rich countries came to economic challenges facing them today. United States's economy is growing now after emerging from painful recession in the year 2008. Notwithstanding US economy despite the apparent boom is ridden with huge debt beneath the surface. So do many European countries. Ghana is back to IMF with a billion-dollar loan package in the horizon to stimulate the economy. Excessive borrowing sent us back to IFM after previous declarationof HIPC 2000 by Kufour led NPP administration
In line with this, there won't be need for soothsayer before we can say a flat-out no to impending $15B Chinese loan. Much more, when we already know that the same reckless borrowings put countries like Spain, Portugal, Greece, Italy, in fact global economy on its knee. With debt to GDP ratio hovering around 100%, these supposedly rich economies metamorphosed into 'bubbles' within space of time. Germany and other countries that didn't engaged in excessive borrowing narrowly escaped the global financial meltdown with more than ten years consequences. Needless say Ghana is typical example of bubbles and not real economy
Am completely opposed to excessive borrowing. It is undeniable fact that New Patriotic Party (NPP) historic win in 2016 December 7th election partly correlates its anti-credit rhetorics. The questions is why the turnaround? For me, to bring the economy on its footing, reduction on capital spending, fight against corruption will be enough. So far, am party to NDC's position on this Chinese-loan happenings. The National Democratic Congress is doing yeoman's job to prevent our country being virtually mortgaged to rich countries - in this case, China - whose uttermost desires are to have neo-colonial control of economies of poor countries. Subsequently, we if we have to add 15 billions USD (coarse arithmetic) to already 30 billions USD debt, it will surpass 100% to GDP. Simply put, $45B though not that big but sufficient to cause crunch after the bubbles transmogrifies into thin air
In the real sense though rich countries like US, France, Italy, Japan, etc. also have 100% debt to GDP totaling trillions for individual countries. But their capacities to pay their debts by far higher than that of ours. That is why they can't declare their countries as highly indebted and poor. In other words, the hypothetic $45B debt wouldn't be that a problem had we dramatically expanded our economic size, structure and strength all these years. As it is, Ghana can't afford that loan
The use of harsh words is starkly out of my character. But sometimes one wouldn't know how exactly to describe African leaders whom l deem to be visionless. In other words, the problems hampering our progress are: 1, borrowing or aids. 2, corruption.
3, Dumsor and erratic water supply . And 4, absence of cutting-edge long-term national development policy. I find it difficult to apprehend the reason why NPP brushed aside NDC's ambitious 40-year development plan. Visionary leadership is the kind that sees from far away (pardon the pun) distance. That is apparently long-term plan. If one day we have to build nationwide subway, trolleycar-ways or even speed trains tracks with roads including to ease traffic situation in Ghana, that will be definitely long-term plan. 4 or even 8 year mandatorily presidential period in office wouldn't be sufficient
Needless to say, NPP's one district, one factory promise smacks the notion of long term. In essence, the facile pre-electioneering lofty promises are mere long shots. The president's plead our prayer support is divinely welcome. But implementing those policies requires pre-evaluation and feasibility/viability study. Or, if you like, capacity building. That is a national agenda and must be done in consultation with all and sundry. Finally, if we have bauxite at Atiwa forest, with safety precautions in place, without far reaching environmental repercussions, exploitation of this reserve must be done with national consensus. That is, it would be completely unacceptable politically speaking should this government unilaterally take that decision
Myself, a staunch anti-credit zealot. I opine that, lf indeed the bauxite reserve at Atiwa forest can be leveraged for 15 billions to start with, why not enter into exploration agreement with China or whichever country we may, where there will be direct financial proceeds instead of loan facility?
Agobodzo, Richard
You can contact me through [email protected] or www.facebook.com/Agobodzo Richard
