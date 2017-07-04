TOP STORIES
Dr. Kwabena Donkor, Your Standards Are Even Far Lower Than NPP Parliamentary Majority
If Dr. Kwabena Donkor, the former Power Minister, had any patriotic sense of responsibility and self-respect, he would have since long refunded whatever salary increment he drew from the public dole when he was named by the equally abjectly irresponsible and incompetent former President John Dramani Mahama to run the custom-tailored Power Ministry. I was very amused and flabbergasted at the time, because Dr. Donkor presented absolutely no viable blueprint proposal indicating that he could credibly manage the Dumsor crisis before he was offered the job of Power Minister.
All he had done was angrily take to the floor of the august House and vacuously babble about how easy it would be for him to tackle a perennial problem over which, as it turned out a year later, he had absolutely no inkling, much less to talk of expertise. And, oh, I forgot to add that Dr. Donkor would collude with President Gonja Dubai to have the Arabs rip off the Ghanaian taxpayer for absolutely no work, in what became known as the AMERI DEAL SCAM. I mean, we are talking about clinical mental retardation of epic proportions here.
Now, the Pru-East’s National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament would have Ghanaians believe that the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Majority egregiously erred in promptly going to bat for Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng, the embattled Managing-Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), over the sale of some contaminated oil to some allegedly unlicensed oil companies who reportedly refined the same and put it out for sale on the local market (See “NPP MPs Lowered Standards with BOST Defense – Kwabena Donkor” MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 6/30/17).
What Dr. Donkor is conveniently and deviously not telling Ghanaians is the fact that the contaminated oil in question was actually taken receipt of, or imported, by Mr. Awuah Darko, the Mahama-appointed BOST Managing-Director, from whom Mr. Obeng Boateng took over. The NDC’s crooked operatives appear to think and perceive Ghanaians to be scandalously naïve about such matters of sheer common sense, thus their rascally attempt to use sophistry to pool wool over our eyes.
Dr. Donkor’s argument that BOST never experienced or witnessed any incidence of oil contamination actually vindicates the stance of Messrs. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Parliamentary Majority Leader, and Mr. Emmanuel AkwasiGyamfi, the Odotobiri NPP-MP, that the entire affair may have been deliberately set up as a tactical ploy not only to cause the premature scapegoating ouster of the current BOST MD, but to equally bring the image and reputation of the ruling party into abject disrepute.
It can clearly be seen that the NDC’s strategy, aimed at railroading the Akufo-Addo Administration, has failed royally. Of course, we expect the Mahama Gang to spring another crooked gimmickry anytime soon. And that, too, would be royally defeated as well. Indeed, contrary to what Dr. Donkor would have the rest of us believe, it is the reckless and unconscionable siphoning of the coffers of BOST to feed the clinically insatiable greed of the Mahama Posse at the Flagstaff House that contravenes the National Petroleum Act, not merely selling the contaminated fuel to Movenpiina and ZuppOil, two gas companies that Dr. Donkor claims are not licensed to trade in oil, but whose disqualification he has yet to prove with any concrete evidence.
As of this writing, the Energy Minister, Mr. BoakyeAgyarko, was reported to have set up a committee to investigate the matter. We hope Attorney-General Gloria Akuffo could step in and broaden the scope of the investigation. We need to fully get to the bottom of the evidently entrenched culture of rot at the BOST, and the necessary disciplinary measures and institutional changes promptly effected.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
