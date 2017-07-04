TOP STORIES
ONCE MEN DIED FOR TRUTH,BUT NOW TRUTH DIES AT THE HANDS OF MEN.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
NPP Chairman Hopeful Advises Party Faithful To Shun Personal Attacks On Aspirants
The First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic party in Weija-Gbawe constituency has advised party faithfuls in the constituency to shun acts which defame the personality of persons wHO intend to put themselves up for positions in the upcoming constituency elections.
He said this during the induction service of some newly elected executives mandated to lead the Hygienic Team, an affiliate branch of the New Patriotic Party in Weija-Gbawe Constituency.
He further cautioned them to use decorous language in their quest to campaign to get their choice of candidate elected to represent the party at the constituency level.
According to him, the elected executives of the Hygienic Team should serve and not wait to be served.
The vice chairman who many have tipped for chairmanship for the constituency was full of praise at the induction service as he took the center stage to address the cheering crowd.
In all, 12 elected executives were inducted and remanded to be selfless, fair, accountable and dutiful in the discharge of their core mandate.
