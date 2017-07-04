TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Helping Hand TV Show: Albinism In Ghana
Albinism is an inherited genetic condition that reduces the amount of melanin pigment in the hair, skin or eyes. According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that one in every five thousand (5000)people in Sub-Saharan Africa are persons with Albinism.
Acommon myth about persons with albinism is the fact that persons with Albinism possess supernatural powers and concoctions made from their body parts can make one rich. This erroneous belief puts the lives of persons with albinism at constant risk.
As an organization with a focus to bring dignity to disability, the Here for Perfection Organization believes that one of the ways to demystify the myths and misconceptions about disability is through education.
On this week’s episode of the Helping Hand TV Show, the Voice of Ability on Air for Persons with disability educates his viewers about Albinism.
Watch the Helping Hand TV Show on Net2 TV, this Sunday 2nd July 2017 at 5pm and Wednesday 5th July 2017.
