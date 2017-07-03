TOP STORIES
Fourteen miners trapped in illegal mining pit at Kojokrom Mbease-Nsuta
Mbease Nsuta (W/R), July 3, GNA - Fourteen illegal miners who went in search of gold at Kojokrom Mbease-Nsuta in the Prestea Huni/Valley District in the Western Region have reportedly been trapped to death.
The incident happened at 1730 hours on Sunday and as at 1400 hours on Monday none of the victims had been rescued.
Superintendent of Police, Joseph Atsu Dzineke, the District Police Commander in charge of Pretsea, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.
He said on July 2, at 2250 hours, one Eric Nkurmah, a chairman for the small scale mining group, told the Prestea Police Station that an illegal mining pit had collapsed on some miners at Kojokrom Mbease-Nsuta.
He said a team of police officers were, subsequently, sent to the site where some of the miners, who survived, told them that while they were coming out of the pit to buy food they heard a loud sound and suddenly the pit caved in on them.
The District Commander said since yesterday a combined team of police officers and illegal miners had been working hard to rescue the victims from the pit, which was about 80 meters feet.
GNA
By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
