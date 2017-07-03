TOP STORIES
Senior citizens urged to support government
Bolgatanga, June 3, GNA - Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister, has appealed to senior citizens to support the Government in steering the affairs of the region and the country as a whole.
He said the nation could be well developed if senior citizens brought their rich experiences to bear by offering advice and technical support to the implementation of some of government interventions and programmes.
Mr Bukari made the call at a reception by the Regional Coordinating Council in honour of senior citizens as part of this year's Republic Day celebration.
It was to acknowledge the contributions of the Senior Citizens to national development.
He said areas they could advise government on was its plans and policies as well as the broad concepts of implementing swift social interventions such as the 'One Village One dam,' One District One Factory,' and the allocation of one million dollar project to each constituency.
Whilst commending the Senior Citizens for their immense contributions to the country's independence struggle, the Minister entreated them to help bring up the youth to be more responsible to enable them to contribute their quota to national development.
The Senior Citizens gave the assurance that they would share their experiences and expertise once government deemed it necessary to use them to rekindle development, especially to accelerate growth of the region.
GNA
By Samuel Akapule, GNA
