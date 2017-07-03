TOP STORIES
Politicians are surrounded by more more enemy than friendsBy: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Dropping Apps partners GOIL's GOCard
Accra, July 3, GNA - Dropping Apps Ghana Limited has teamed-up to use Ghana Oil Company Limited's (GOIL) the nation's foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) upgraded electronic prepaid card (GoCard) for its business transactions.
GOIL is offering Dropping Apps Drivers GoCard that is the electronic payment systems to enable them buy fuel conveniently and safely from GOIL Filling Stations across the country and assist customers reduce the volume of physical cash business transaction.
Mr Marcus Deo Dake, Head of GOIL Fuel Marketing explained at the official launch of Dropping Apps Ghana Limited in Accra that the upgraded GOIL GoCard is equipped to provide existing and prospective customers the necessary mechanism to manage fuel consumption and eliminate wastage.
He noted that the upgraded GOIL GoCard has special security features to protect the customers as well as easy mechanism which would enable users to load cash onto at any GOIL Filling Station.
Other features of the G-Card include; Driver Code, Odometer Reading, Vehicle ID Relationship Manager assigned, unlimited number of swipes, embossed personal info on card, and loyalty points accrued on each sale.
Mr Doe Dake explained that customers could also verify transaction on an identifiable information receipt.
Other features include; capturing of data of customers - Product, Vehicle Registration Number, Driver Code and Odometer Reading on the terminal; and this will print on the receipt as well as show on users' transaction records.
This ensures that cards were only used for vehicles that were registered to them and no other.
Mr George Akomeah, Director of Marketing and Business Development of Dropping Apps Ghana Limited explained that their service was an on-demand ride hailing app designed to connect customers anywhere to drivers at any time.
He added that 'Dropping' takes away the hassle of customers having to negotiate through hard and mostly unreasonable fares to get a better deal; while allowing them to see how much their trips would cost even before they made requests for rides.
GNA
FA/GRB
By Francis Ameyibor, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance