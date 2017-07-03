TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Ispace orientates women entrepreneurs
Accra, July 3, GNA - iSPACE foundation, a technology hub on Saturday organised an orientation for selected people in its Unlocking Women and Technology (UWAT) programme at Labone.
The orientation sought to enlighten the ladies on the mission of the UWAT programme and its related activities.
The UWAT programme provides training in business development, technology training, mentoring and also provides a substantial amount of funding for the start-ups that would be successful in its final stage.
Favour Ozichukwu, Programmes Manager of iSPACE who led the selected group for the familiarization expressed her satisfaction with the participants' show of commitment so far.
'iSPACE as an NGO is committed to ensuring that women in Ghana are consciously exposed to coding and other technological activities in this day of technological proliferation. We believe that women should be given all the assistance and this is the major reason for our well-crafted UWAT programme and I am glad at the commitment so far,' she said.
She also appealed to government to create the necessary business friendly environment for women who are using technology to grow their business.
'iSPACE is a technology hub which offers opportunity to entrepreneurs with an inclination to the use of technology for their various business to access its resources in their endeavours.
The UWAT programme is one of the ways that the hub uses to train people in the use of technology for their businesses and personal development.
GNA
By Angela Ayimbire, GNA
