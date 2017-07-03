TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Dr Omaboe wins CEO of the year
Accra, July 3, GNA - Dr Nortey Omaboe, the Chief Executive Officer of GCNET, was adjudged the CEO of the year at the maiden Ghana Shippers awards at the weekend.
Dr Daniel Makorley, the CEO of McDan Company, won the Entrepreneur of the year, while Mr Bernard Lomotey Agbloe won the promising entrepreneur of the year, while Anas Aremeyaw Anas won the Anti-Corruption Crusader award.
Over 20 shipping companies won awards, including Maersk Line Shipping Company, McDan Shipping Company, Ghana Airport Company Limited, Benmarine Services Limited and Swissport Ghana Limited.
Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, commended organisers for the event, saying the initiative recognised the excellence and achievement of companies operating in the shipping industry.
He said government was committed to support projects that would uplift the image of the shipping industry in the international scene and would do that through public private partnership.
The Minister said the awards would serve as motivation to the winners to lift up their game and deliver quality services to clients.
Ms Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers Authority, said the award was to recognize individuals and companies that played significant roles in the growth and development of the industry while recognizing the key functions within the industry that promoted growth and sustainability.
She said the awards also showcased on a national scale, the excellence and innovation in the shipping sector.
Mr Latif Abubakar, the Event Director for the Awards, expressed satisfaction about the programme and congratulated the award winners and urged the companies to continue to give out their best to improve service delivery.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
