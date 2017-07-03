TOP STORIES
Vodafone launches super speed internet service
Ohwimase (Ash), July 03, GNA - Vodafone Ghana has made a strong statement about its unswerving commitment towards providing quality services to meet the needs and expectations of its customers with the launch of the 'Fibre to the Home' (FTTH) broadband service in Kumasi.
This is to help customers enjoy fast internet speed.
Madam Yolanda Cuba, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), speaking at its official launch at Ohwimase in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, said it was part of the company's five-year plan to revolutionize digitization in Ghana - to become the best in West Africa.
The goal, she said was to help liberate the economy by providing the vital infrastructure to catch up with the developed world.
'Technology in businesses and day to day activities creates fast processes to increase productivity, therefore we are geared up to provide the necessary infrastructure to achieve the aim.'
Mrs. Patricia Obo-Nai, Director Fixed Broadband and Consumer Business Unit, said it would to provide 10 times the internet speed, the people had been enjoying.
She indicated that in excess of 1,800 customers and more than 70 communities had already hooked up to the service.
Mrs. Obo-Nai said in the era of technology, speed was critical and the service was meant to do just that.
The other high point was that FTTH was easier and faster to fix, when faulty.
Additionally, it provides seamless, uninterruptible internet service for homes, offices, educational institutions and at public places.
Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, commended Vodafone, for the push to provide reliable and affordable internet services to Ghanaians.
He stated that advanced form of technology, that came with less energy use and cost was key to transforming the economy.
He said he was confident that the service would have positive impact on the nation's education, transport, security, banking and agriculture.
GNA
By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA
